Chair in Financial Health and Literacy (Fundació Caixa d'Enginyers, UOC, IEF)
Main objectives
The Chair aims to promote financial knowledge to make citizens more empowered and responsible when making their financial decisions.
Its key aims are to:
- Promote better financial education in society.
- Reduce social and gender inequalities in financial education.
- Improve professional promotion and entrepreneurship skills..
- Train trainers so that they have the skills required to empower citizens in financial decision-making.
What will we do?
Analysis and diagnosis of the current situation
A study will be carried out to diagnose the public's level of financial education and identify vulnerable groups. The Financial Health and Well-being Index will be designed and calculated to assess developments in this area.
Strategies and training
Strategies will be designed to improve the financial health of groups such as women, young people, older people, people on low incomes, and other vulnerable groups. A training resources and pathways kit will be prepared for different social groups. Pilot tests will also be carried out with vulnerable groups to assess the results and establish best practices.
Dissemination and knowledge transfer
Conferences and seminars to disseminate the results and recommendations will take place on-site and online. The results of the Chair will also be disseminated through the different digital channels used by the three institutions.
Directors and team
Directors
- Elisabet Ruiz Dotras, Director of the Chair (UOC)
- Josep Lladós Masllorens, Director of the Chair (UOC)
UOC academic team
Different members of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business will participate depending on the needs of the projects.
Joint monitoring committee
- August Corrons, Associate Dean for Alliances, Community and Culture, Faculty of Economics and Business, UOC
- Xavier Baraza, , Dean, Faculty of Economics and Business, UOC
- Iñaki Irisarri Nafarrate, Director, Caixa Enginyers Foundation
- Josep Maria Vilarrubia Tapia, Director of Research, Caixa Enginyers
- Ferran Teixes, Executive Director, Institut d'Estudis Financers
- Eric Marles, Director of Training, Institut d'Estudis Financers
Team
- Clara Vicente Roger, head of projects, Fundació Caixa d'Enginyers.
- Jordi Martínez Llorente, director of financial literacy, Institut d’Estudis Financers.
- Carles Ruiz Rovira, head of financial literacy projects, Institut d’Estudis Financers.
- Elena Aldeano Medina, project manager in the Alliances, Community and Equity department, UOC.