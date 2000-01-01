Campus
CHAIRS

Chair in Financial Health and Literacy (Fundació Caixa d'Enginyers, UOC, IEF)

The Caixa Enginyers Foundation, UOC and Institut d'Estudis Financers Chair in Financial Health and Education is the result of a partnership between the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Caixa Enginyers Foundation and the Institut d'Estudis Financers (IEF). The primary objective is to undertake research, training and dissemination in order to promote better financial education in society.
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Main objectives

The Chair aims to promote financial knowledge to make citizens more empowered and responsible when making their financial decisions.

Its key aims are to:

  • Promote better financial education in society.
  • Reduce social and gender inequalities in financial education.
  • Improve professional promotion and entrepreneurship skills..
  • Train trainers so that they have the skills required to empower citizens in financial decision-making.

What will we do?

Analysis and diagnosis of the current situation

A study will be carried out to diagnose the public's level of financial education and identify vulnerable groups. The Financial Health and Well-being Index will be designed and calculated to assess developments in this area.

Strategies and training

Strategies will be designed to improve the financial health of groups such as women, young people, older people, people on low incomes, and other vulnerable groups. A training resources and pathways kit will be prepared for different social groups. Pilot tests will also be carried out with vulnerable groups to assess the results and establish best practices.

Dissemination and knowledge transfer

Conferences and seminars to disseminate the results and recommendations will take place on-site and online. The results of the Chair will also be disseminated through the different digital channels used by the three institutions.

Directors and team

Directors

UOC academic team

Different members of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business will participate depending on the needs of the projects.

Joint monitoring committee

Team

  • Clara Vicente Roger, head of projects, Fundació Caixa d'Enginyers.
  • Jordi Martínez Llorente, director of financial literacy, Institut d’Estudis Financers.
  • Carles Ruiz Rovira, head of financial literacy projects, Institut d’Estudis Financers.
  • Elena Aldeano Medina, project manager in the Alliances, Community and Equity department, UOC. 