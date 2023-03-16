The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) (coordinating university), the Open Universiteit of the Netherlands (OUNL) and the Spanish Distance Learning University (UNED) are introducing the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing , the first joint bachelor's degree created within OpenEU , the alliance of European open and online universities coordinated by the UOC.

The qualification, which is accredited under the European Approach for Quality Assurance of Joint Programmes (EA) through a process led by AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency) , is an important milestone in OpenEU's efforts to establish a range of joint academic programmes in the European Higher Education Area in order to provide a European and intercultural learning opportunity in a single online learning environment.

"The interest expressed by students in this bachelor's degree is proof that European university alliances such as OpenEU can can go beyond institutional cooperation and become drivers of innovation and academic appeal. We have brought together different academic and regulatory frameworks to develop a joint degree that expands opportunities for universities and students and contributes to a more inclusive, flexible and people-centred European higher education,” said Pastora Martínez Samper, coordinator of the alliance and commissioner for international action at the UOC.

The new bachelor's degree is the result of over four years of collaborative work between the UOC, the Open Universiteit and UNED, three European open universities with a proven track record in the provision of online and distance higher education. During this time, their teams have worked together across the academic, legal and administrative spheres to design, accredit and deliver a fully integrated online university experience.