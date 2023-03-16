The UOC, the Open Universiteit and UNED launch the first OpenEU joint bachelor's degreeThe official Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing, consisting of 180 ECTS credits, will be taught entirely online and in English from September 2026
Students will do courses with teaching staff from all three of these open and distance universities, in a European, digital and multicultural academic setting, and will acquire a comprehensive understanding of the end-to-end software life cycle
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) (coordinating university), the Open Universiteit of the Netherlands (OUNL) and the Spanish Distance Learning University (UNED) are introducing the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing, the first joint bachelor's degree created within OpenEU, the alliance of European open and online universities coordinated by the UOC.
The qualification, which is accredited under the European Approach for Quality Assurance of Joint Programmes (EA) through a process led by AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), is an important milestone in OpenEU's efforts to establish a range of joint academic programmes in the European Higher Education Area in order to provide a European and intercultural learning opportunity in a single online learning environment.
"The interest expressed by students in this bachelor's degree is proof that European university alliances such as OpenEU can can go beyond institutional cooperation and become drivers of innovation and academic appeal. We have brought together different academic and regulatory frameworks to develop a joint degree that expands opportunities for universities and students and contributes to a more inclusive, flexible and people-centred European higher education,” said Pastora Martínez Samper, coordinator of the alliance and commissioner for international action at the UOC.
The new bachelor's degree is the result of over four years of collaborative work between the UOC, the Open Universiteit and UNED, three European open universities with a proven track record in the provision of online and distance higher education. During this time, their teams have worked together across the academic, legal and administrative spheres to design, accredit and deliver a fully integrated online university experience.
The degree, one of the UOC's new programmes for academic year 2026/2027, is also a significant achievement for the European university initiative as a whole, as it is one of the first joint bachelor's degrees to be designed, accredited and launched within a European university alliance, as well as the first one specifically dedicated to software development and testing.
European training for a fast-growing sector
In this increasingly digitalized world, software plays a vital role in the work of businesses, public administrations and institutions and is a key factor in driving digital transformation, competitiveness and innovation.
"Unlike other more general bachelor's degrees, this programme focuses specifically on giving students the necessary skills and knowledge for effective software development and testing," said Javier Cánovas, academic director of the bachelor's degree and member of the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. "The programme's European approach gives students an international learning experience delivered by faculty members and experts from a variety of universities from all over the continent, who bring an enriching and diverse perspective," he added.
Software development and testing specialists are among the most sought-after professionals worldwide, in a sector in which, according to the latest EURES report, demand for skilled experts continues to grow. The new bachelor's degree addresses this by offering a programme that encompasses the entire life cycle of software, from design and implementation to testing, maintenance and quality assurance.
"AI is radically changing the nature of software development. This in turn leads to a greater need for professionals who, far from stopping at software development, must now also be able to ensure its quality, reliability and security. This unique international bachelor's degree delivered with our European partners equips students with the skills they need for this new world," said Tanja Vos, full professor of Software Engineering at the Open Universiteit.
The programme of study includes a focus on multicultural teamwork, online collaboration and the international dimension of modern technological projects. This European approach is also reflected in the programme's teaching content, which includes case studies, projects and real-world challenges from the technology sector.
"Software engineering transcends geographical barriers and local regulations. The OpenEU alliance overcomes these barriers, enabling us to participate in a pioneering joint degree that marks a promising start for European degree programmes that are still to be defined at a regulatory level. This experience will serve as a foundation for educational projects at UNED and other distance-learning universities, acting as the seed for a future unified European education ecosystem," noted Rafael Pastor Vargas, director of the Higher Technical School of Computer Engineering at UNED.
The OpenEU framework also enables new forms of virtual mobility, academic collaboration and shared learning experiences to be introduced among the alliance's university communities.
Key information on the new European bachelor's degree
- What is it? The OpenEU alliance's first online joint bachelor's degree, designed and delivered jointly by the UOC, UNED and OUNL.
- Who is it intended for? Future technology professionals wishing to specialize in software's end-to-end life cycle and quality assurance (testing).
- When will it start? On 23 September 2026 (for academic year 2026/2027).
- Language and format: fully online and in English.
- Duration and number of credits: 180 ECTS credits over three academic years.
About OpenEU
The OpenEU alliance is composed of ten of Europe's leading open and distance education universities, and its mission is to create an inclusive, digital and green European open university with a European outlook. OpenEU, which is coordinated by the UOC, seeks to increase access to quality higher education and foster lifelong learning for everyone, wherever they are.