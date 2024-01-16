Photo and video gallery

In our Flickr profile there are photographs produced by the UOC that are available to the media. You can browse the different sections (photographs of events, people, etc.), download them in high resolution and reproduce the ones you need, attributing them to the UOC.

Galeria de multitud de fotos mostrades en una gran pantalla

Photos of the rector

See on Flickr

Official photographs of Àngels Fitó, rector of the UOC.

Dra. Àngels Fitó Bertran 002
Dra. Àngels Fitó Bertran 001
Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 030
Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 064
Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 082

Videos of the rector

Videos of Àngels Fitó giving speeches and statements, and at institutional events.

AxMMcEtHVMI
3m 29s

nk2bwA1is0g
1h 12m 11s

KtZplHzp_OY
15m 51s

1ITAx97oI_o
1m 39s

ukMe_8CxNy0
1m 39s

Photos of the UOC centres

See on Flickr

An album of official photographs of the UOC's institutional premises.

Seu central de la UOC (01)
Seu central de la UOC (02)
Seu central de la UOC (06)
Seu central de la UOC (07)
Seu central de la UOC (08)
Seu central de la UOC (09)
Seu central de la UOC (10)
Seu central de la UOC (11)
Seu UOC - Edifici Castelldefels (01)
Seu UOC - Edifici Castelldefels (02)

Experts guide

Our directory of UOC teaching staff and researchers who are available to speak to the media includes downloadable photographs.

Browse the guide