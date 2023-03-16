Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing

This is the UOC's first official international programme. It will be taught in partnership with the Open University of the Netherlands (OUNL) and Spain's National University of Distance Education (UNED) as part of the OpenEU alliance. This alliance is coordinated by the UOC, and consists of ten member universities and seventeen associated partners, including academic, business, rural, municipal and civil associations from all over Europe. It aims to create a pan-European open university and transform digital education on the continent. This bachelor's degree will only be taught in English and will have a total study load of 180 credits, as is the case with the standard structure of European bachelor's degree programmes.

Students will master software development, from conceptualization to implementation, testing and maintenance. The programme is a response to the growing demand for experts in software development and testing, and provides a path to a profession with excellent prospects and competitive salaries.

The academic director of this new bachelor's degree course is Javier Cánovas , associate professor in the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. He said that "the launch of this new programme within the OpenEU alliance provides a unique opportunity in an innovative international environment to learn a key profession in our knowledge society – a society that relies on software development and testing competencies to sustain its technological foundations".

University Master's Degree in Applied Data Analysis and Visualization

The UOC is responding to the demand for interdisciplinary analytical profiles by launching this new university master's degree: an official programme designed to bridge the digital divide for professionals from the social sciences and humanities, with a modular structure and three specialization pathways. Students on the programme can focus on business intelligence in organizations, and study customer, operations and human resources analytics for corporate decision-making. It also offers a specialization in Data Strategy and Policy, which focuses on governance, analytical culture and designing economic and social indicators for institutions. Finally, the pathway in Data Science Applied to Social Sciences trains students in advanced research techniques, covering text analysis, studying social networks and communities, and modelling and prediction through machine learning.

The director of this new official master's degree will be Josep Cobarsí , associate professor in the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

University Master's Degree in Educational Psychology

With a clearly profession-focused and practice-oriented approach, this new master's degree programme emphasizes the development of competencies for advising and supporting educational improvement and innovation. It is aimed above all at eliminating barriers to learning and participation, and building inclusive educational environments in diverse educational and community contexts.

The aim is to prepare students to work in educational psychology and act as agents for change and educational transformation. This new programme also trains educational psychologists to act as advisors in the use of artificial intelligence in educational ecosystems, promoting its integration in order to enhance inclusion and personalized learning, while remaining subject to ethical and regulatory criteria.

The director of this new official master's degree will be Rosa Maria Mayordomo , a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

University Master's Degree in Business Administration and Management (MBA)

Traditional leadership roles have become obsolete in an age when AI and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) regulations are redefining the economy. The new executive profile that companies are seeking calls for a hybrid combination: a command of emerging technologies and soft skills in order to manage diverse teams. The new MBA provides training for agents of change: professionals who are ready to lead and transform organizations – both existing institutions and new initiatives, incorporating sustainability as a strategic driving force, rather than a mere obligation. Executive leadership for the here and now.

The director of this upgraded programme is Laura Lamolla , associate professor in the Faculty of Economics and Business.

Short courses

The university will be complementing the new range of programmes with four expert diplomas in:

● Digital Health, which will provide specific training related to the advanced use of AI in the assessment, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and management of patients in clinical settings.

● Strategic Management and Logistics in International Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Action (UOC-Red Cross), providing a comprehensive and professional approach to the management of operations in complex environments, with a strategic emphasis on team management.

● Internal Communication Management (UOC-DIRCI), to acquire the competencies and knowledge needed in the corporate communication sector.

● Transmedia Communication.

New microcredentials

Microcredentials are the UOC's bold move to boost employability. They offer people a way to certify their professional skills through short courses. Around a thousand people have taken one of the more than 100 microcredentials offered by the UOC this year. The range of courses will be expanded next academic year to include 23 new courses in the following areas:

● Artificial Intelligence: Generative Artificial Intelligence Applications and Tools for Scientific Research, AI for Decision-making (a new soft skill from the UOC Skills Lab ).

● Programming and Data Analysis: Qualitative Tools for Data Analysis and Presentation, Analytical Questions, Data and Knowledge Extraction, and new levels of Python, JavaScript and R at the Coding School .

● Education and Equality: Educating for Equality; Who Designs the Future? Gender, Technology and the Challenge of Equality; Multilingualism in the Pre-school Classroom; Asynchronous Teaching: Pedagogical Design and Training for Pre-school Teachers.

● Political Science: Geopolitics of Conflicts, Data Management Applied to Political Science.

● Food and Sport: Biology and Physiology Applied to Sport; Food and Physical Activity at Different Stages of Life; Food, Cooking and Sport; Comprehensive Athlete Assessment; New Trends in Food.

● Legal Review: Current Challenges in the Termination of Employment Contracts: Beyond the Legislation.

● Sustainability: ESG Guidelines and Sustainability Communication