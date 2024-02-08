Request information
What are online expert diplomas?

What were previously known as specialization programmes are now called expert diplomas. The UOC's expert diplomas are short courses with a strong focus on professional issues.

Study the specific field that interests you with our unique learning method, which lets you manage your time as per your needs, with support from the teaching staff available at all times.

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

ECTS credits: between 10 and 21

Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

Why choose the UOC?

Recommended by our graduates

85% would choose the UOC again.

84% are happy with their qualification.

87,150

Students

90%

Study and work.

Companies know us.

 

Educational model

A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.

International awards

We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.

113,500

Graduates

