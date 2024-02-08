What are online expert diplomas?
What were previously known as specialization programmes are now called expert diplomas. The UOC's expert diplomas are short courses with a strong focus on professional issues.
Study the specific field that interests you with our unique learning method, which lets you manage your time as per your needs, with support from the teaching staff available at all times.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
ECTS credits: between 10 and 21
Why choose the UOC?
85% would choose the UOC again.
84% are happy with their qualification.
Students
Study and work.
Companies know us.
A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.
We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.
Graduates
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.