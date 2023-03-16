Microcredentials are academic certificates that prove the acquisition of specific knowledge or skills in short courses. Employers are very positive about the flexibility of these certificates, as they enable professionals to train without interrupting their work. The online learning format also provides access to top-quality international programmes, and broadens the range of training options available. "Microcredentials have so far been widely accepted in the field of digital and technological skills, but this study shows that they can also reinforce the development of soft skills which are in demand in the labour market,"explained Bruguera.

"The research on the role of microcredentials in this area has been limited, especially from the perspective of labour market stakeholders, who have a direct view from the inside on the current and future skills that their sectors will need," he added.

Others involved in the study, published in the journal Distance Education, included Carme Pagès, director of the Labour Market Research and Analysis Unit; Mitchell Peters, a researcher on education and technology, and Àngels Fitó, the rector of the UOC, who are all members of the MeL group.

The research adopts a qualitative approach to analyse the perspectives of 85 stakeholders in the labour market, including executives, human resources managers, and vocational training experts. The results show that employers believe that online microcredentials are a useful tool for professional training, but there are still some obstacles that need to be overcome.

"In the study, we found that, in order to be truly effective, microcredentials in soft skills must guarantee practical learning that can be applied to real situations, and provide a robust assessment system to corroborate the knowledge that's been acquired," stressed Carme Pagès, who is also an associate professor in the Faculty of Economics and Business. The process by which a professional acquires new skills is known as reskilling, while upskilling involves improving and enhancing the skills that they already have. "Reskilling can cover emotional intelligence, change management or creativity, while upskilling can involve digital leadership, communication in hybrid environments, conflict management or remote teamwork. In both cases, the objective is to improve adaptation to a new working environment, either as a result of the requirements of the professional role, the demands of the environment and the market, or due to the emergence of new technologies," explained Bustinduy.

Pagès and Bustinduy will be two of the speakers at the seminar on the importance of soft skills in today's labour market, which the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business is organizing on 27 March. This event will look at the value of these skills and how they can be fostered to improve employability and professional development.

Challenges and limitations to overcome

Despite the advantages, the study identifies three barriers to the consolidation of microcredentials in soft skills:

Skills-based assessment : skills such as leadership and teamwork are difficult to measure objectively in an online environment.

: skills such as leadership and teamwork are difficult to measure objectively in an online environment. Credibility and recognition : some companies and organizations still do not believe they are comparable to more traditional training.

: some companies and organizations still do not believe they are comparable to more traditional training. Practical experience and applicability: developing methodologies that enable students to apply knowledge in real situations is essential.

Recommendations for the strategic design of microcredentials

The study proposes a range of strategies to improve the effectiveness of online microcredentials in the field of soft skills, and make them as similar as possible to real contexts:

Practical orientation : they should involve practical interactive tools, such as case studies, role-play and collaborative projects.

: they should involve practical interactive tools, such as case studies, role-play and collaborative projects. Inclusion of immersive technologies : they should use virtual reality or interactive environments for improvement, and make training in skills such as interpersonal communication as real as possible.

: they should use virtual reality or interactive environments for improvement, and make training in skills such as interpersonal communication as real as possible. Work with companies : the business sector should be involved in the development of microcredentials to ensure that they are relevant.

: the business sector should be involved in the development of microcredentials to ensure that they are relevant. Evidence-based assessment: practical assessment methods that validate the skills acquired should be introduced.

Seminar on the labour market and soft skills

With this in mind, the seminar onsoft skills will bring together experts from the sector to discuss the value of these skills as a tool for enhancing employability. This forum will expand on the results of the study and let those attending share strategies to address the training gap in soft skills and respond to the needs of today's labour market.

Reference article:

Bruguera, C., Pagès, C., Peters, M., & Fitó, À. (2024). Microcredentials and soft skills in online education: the employers' perspective. Distance Education, 1.-21. https://doi.org/10.1080/01587919.2024.2435645.

Faculty of Economics and Business seminar: The importance of soft skills in today's labour market: a key factor in development. Registration: closes on 25 March.