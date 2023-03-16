What should the role of universities be in this growing movement?

For Àngels Fitó, the UOC's current vice president for Competitiveness and Employability and, from 13 April, its new president, "there are growing systemic needs for lifelong learning, to prepare critical and responsible citizens capable of handling the transition towards digital, sustainable business models. In Catalonia, rates for lifelong learning remain far from the 60% set by Europe for 2030 and this negatively impacts the country's competitiveness and innovation indicators".

Fitó also added that, in this regard, "the UOC is configuring a lifelong learning model that takes into account recognition, traceability and complementarity between cycles and programmes, to foster mobility and hybridization in combination, meeting individual and collective needs through academic, educational and professional support, at the service of a society increasingly aware and informed of global challenges".

To contribute to the debate and deliver new solutions, in the middle of last year research faculty at the UOC developed a methodology for the assessment and dissemination of graduates' employability skills. The pilot project involves a digital portfolio strategy and its certification through micro-credentials. The study has been published on an open access basis in the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education.

"A common, agreed framework is in the pipeline", explained authors Marcelo Maina and Lourdes Guàrdia, members of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and researchers at the Edulab research group. Its focus is upon "Employability Skills Micro-credentialing (ESMC)". "In this methodology, micro-credentials are granted after applying an assessment methodology that links evidence of skills development over the course of a programme of study, and integrates others from students' jobs or professions", they explained. "Graduates thus benefit from a broader-based CV and more evidence of their achievements".

Indeed, one of the key reasons behind the boom is the desire to offer training solutions more closely tailored to the world of work. "Traditional CVs say little about one's academic knowledge, and companies need to know more about such aspects to get a better idea of the skills developed by recent graduates. What they need is evidence showing their skills and also to see direct proof of their training experience", noted Guàrdia. In this regard, the European Union believes that "micro-credentials can play a role in delivering on the EU’s headline targets to be achieved by 2030, including a target of 60% of all adults participating in training every year and an employment rate of at least 78%".

Another micro-credential-related challenge is how to assess the soft skills acquired via these courses. That's why universities, institutions and organizations issuing this kind of credential need to consider the types of 'soft' knowledge and skills required by employers, and bear them in mind when creating and issuing micro-credentials.