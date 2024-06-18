The UOC will begin its 30th academic year while remaining true to its spirit as a pioneering and transformative institution that focuses on employability. It will do so by offering 64 microcredentials – certificates that can be obtained by doing short specialized courses to develop the key competencies that are in high demand in the labour market. The range of courses designed by the UOC includes microcredentials in the fields of health, communication, law, politics, computer science, economics, psychology and education.

Microcredentials are certificates that validate the learning outcomes obtained in short training experiences, worth up to six credits. They are specifically designed to certify professional competencies, and use digital certificates to provide all the information needed to demonstrate that those competencies have been attained. These certificates can be shared with potential employers via students' CVs or social media, such as LinkedIn.

Microcredentials enable students to develop key competencies in order to enhance their employability, to upskill or reskill to adapt to future professional profiles, or to acquire skills for the current and future challenges of society, the digital transition, the ecological transition or other social challenges, such as ageing, migration and seeking refuge, or access to education.

This growing trend in education all over the world, and in Europe in particular, will be launched in the 2024/2025 academic year, when the university will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its founding.

Over the past 30 years, the UOC has established itself as a "systemic, global and inclusive university, earnestly and constantly striving to bring down barriers, increase accessibility to lifelong training and focus on employability," explained Rector Àngels Fitó. She added that "recent examples of these hallmark principles include programmes such as that focusing on the rural world, microcredentials as a way to boost employability, a cultural action plan that is intertwined with the community, adaptation of our educational model to AI, or our new research missions."

Fitó also added that the UOC's microcredentials represent a "model for lifelong learning that takes into account recognition, traceability and complementary factors for different levels and programmes; this fosters a combination of mobility and hybridization, and meets individual and collective needs through academic, educational and professional support, at the service of a society that is increasingly aware of global challenges."