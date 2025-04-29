Our research
As well as exploring what the future may hold for education, we champion innovative methods and technologies which, in an increasingly digital and constantly evolving world, can provide people with lifelong learning and empowerment.
We create organizational and technological models that empower people, and foster digital technologies that are ethical, inclusive and respectful of human rights.
We research equitable and sustainable solutions, focusing on social, environmental, economic and political dynamics with the transformative potential of digital technologies.
We encourage critical thinking and ethical awareness among the public, promoting understanding of the impact of digital technologies on culture and society.
We promote and research human health and planetary well-being with an all-encompassing approach, developing digital tools and technological solutions that address global challenges and improve ecosystems.
Open science
"Some 10% of women leave their jobs due to menopause symptoms"
Clara Selva, researcher in the Behavioural Design Lab
"Synthetic databases accelerate innovation and improve patient privacy"
Albert Sangrà, professor and expert in e-learning and researcher with the EDUL@B research group
"Education is the most powerful tool for combating racist political discourse"
Jordi Planella, dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and researcher at the Laboratory of Social Education