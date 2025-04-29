Campus

Our research

From the UOC, specializing in particular in the digital realm, our research contributes to the construction of the society of the future and the transformations required to tackle global challenges. We have five research missions:

As well as exploring what the future may hold for education, we champion innovative methods and technologies which, in an increasingly digital and constantly evolving world, can provide people with lifelong learning and empowerment.

We create organizational and technological models that empower people, and foster digital technologies that are ethical, inclusive and respectful of human rights.

We research equitable and sustainable solutions, focusing on social, environmental, economic and political dynamics with the transformative potential of digital technologies.

We encourage critical thinking and ethical awareness among the public, promoting understanding of the impact of digital technologies on culture and society.

We promote and research human health and planetary well-being with an all-encompassing approach, developing digital tools and technological solutions that address global challenges and improve ecosystems.

More than 500 researchers
More than 50 research groups
More than 200 projects in progress
News

Latest news

All the news
Finalists of the 2024 edition of SpinUOC (photo: UOC)
Institutional

SpinUOC rewards talent in digital entrepreneurship at its annual event

Photo: Adobe Stock
Technology

ChatGPT changes its personality and adopts cultural stereotypes in response to the language used in the chat

The researchers encouraged the students, who were aged between 18 and 63 and had no advanced coding skills, to play the games Human Resource Machine and 7 Billion Humans (photo: Adobe)
Technology

The use of commercial video games helps students to learn basic programming

Education

Groundbreaking programme in schools enables early detection and prevention of violence

Education

Groundbreaking programme in schools enables early detection and prevention of violence

Activities

Events

Don't miss the rest of the activities
    Knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship

    We transform knowledge into opportunities

    Hubbik, where innovative ideas and entrepreneurial projects come to life

    Go to Hubbik
    A close-up of a glowing round light bulb with a blurred string of warm-toned lights in the background
    Knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship

    1st UOC Investment Forum

    May 5

    The meeting point between the talent of the UOC community and investment

    Learn more
    A close-up of a glowing round light bulb

    Open science

    UOC's O2 Repository

    Find out more

    Academic journals

    Find out more

    CORA.Research Data Repository

    Find out more

    Research talent

    Persona entrevistada
    Digital health and planetary well-being

    "Some 10% of women leave their jobs due to menopause symptoms"

    Clara Selva, researcher in the Behavioural Design Lab

    Persona entrevistada
    Lifelong education

    "Synthetic databases accelerate innovation and improve patient privacy"

    Albert Sangrà, professor and expert in e-learning and researcher with the EDUL@B research group

    Persona entrevistada
    Lifelong education

    "Education is the most powerful tool for combating racist political discourse"

    Jordi Planella, dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and researcher at the Laboratory of Social Education