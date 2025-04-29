Research missions

To develop new organizational and technological models that serve and empower people and make a critical contribution to technological change.

Technology contributes to improvements and progress in society, making it more resilient, competitive, efficient and sustainable. Technological innovation must address complex challenges in areas such as health, energy, transportation, education and entertainment. Moreover, it must be ethical and promote sustainability.

Transferring technological knowledge to industry and other sectors should enhance the UOC's engagement with its surroundings and its impact on society.