Research missions

Education of the Future
To provide people with lifelong education and empowerment, and to create opportunities for change and life improvement.
We see learning as a vital process that goes beyond formal education, and as a driving force behind personal and social transformation. In an ever-changing digital world, the UOC is leading the development of new online learning models with a scientific, humanistic and technological perspective. The aim is to educate critical and empowered citizens, reduce inequalities and build a fairer society. We seek not only to convey knowledge, but also to create flexible and accessible educational spaces that foster experiences of growth and adaptation to the challenges of the 21st century.