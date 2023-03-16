Jordi Planella has been a full professor of Social Pedagogy since 2012 and dean of the UOC Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences since October 2023. He is also a researcher at the Education Research Group (GREDU), which is affiliated to the UOC's Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd) . His main research areas include disability studies, social education theory and social pedagogy, as well as body practices and body studies applied to the field of education. In this interview, he discusses the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, inclusivity, screen use in the classroom, mental health, migration and climate change in the context of education.

How can we promote inclusive education that embraces functional and cultural diversity among students?

Although they stem from very different perspectives, the term "functional diversity" has been adopted by certain groups within the field of disability studies as an alternative way of referring to disability. Meanwhile, "cultural diversity" relates more to the social, educational and other contextual factors affecting migrants and cultural minorities. Both are part of a broader vision that aims to rethink and redefine what it means to build a truly inclusive society. This could also include other dimensions, such as age diversity, sexual diversity or issues tied to gender and religious beliefs. There are increasingly more specific traits that define the individuals we work with, and these should all be accommodated in one way or another.

At its core, this is about breaking away from the long-standing, monotonous idea of normality that has historically dominated society. The pattern has always been the same: a group of people are called, or call themselves, "normal", and everyone else is expected to conform to that benchmark. Anyone who deviates from this is pushed to the margins of what is considered normal and of society itself. I believe the real shift lies in rethinking this pattern and letting go of the notion that there is a single norm to which we must all conform.

What factors help people with disabilities to achieve professional success?

It's a complex issue because we first need to define success. That said, statistics show that the percentage of people with disabilities attending university is much lower than that of people without a "certified disability". As a result, those with a certified disability have lower success rates, and the same holds true for their access to the labour market. They have fewer opportunities, and certain groups of people with disabilities – not all – often require working conditions that differ from those of other employees. For example, individuals with organic conditions may require part-time roles because they're unable to work long hours, or they may need specific workplace accommodations that aren't always readily provided by employers, even though legislation supporting such measures has existed for over 40 years.

Our research across various projects has shown that a supportive organizational environment is key to professional success. It's essential that the company's core leadership team genuinely believes in integrating people with disabilities into the workplace. This goes beyond simply meeting the 2% quota set by Spain's General Disability Law; it calls for a real ethical commitment to inclusion and to building an inclusive society through inclusive organizational practices.

Which sectors are beginning to employ social educators that did not traditionally do so?

When we launched the Bachelor's Degree in Social Education in 2009, we introduced an innovative course called School and Social Education. Although school-based education and social education have different focuses, they're ultimately both part of the same overarching process of educating individuals in a variety of settings. Social educators have been present in schools, particularly secondary schools, for a number of years now, especially in regions such as Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha. Their integration in Catalonia came much later, and some regions have yet to follow suit.

Another key area is mental health from a preventative perspective or through involvement in social projects. Social educators have long played a part here. Of course, this support is not psychotherapeutic in the clinical sense – a role better suited to psychologists or psychiatrists. Instead, it focuses on everyday life and is more closely tied to community mental health processes. In this regard, Cantabria's progress is noteworthy, given that social educators have been formally integrated into its healthcare system since 2018.

Social education is also making strong inroads into all issues related to the inclusion of groups that have experienced exclusion or had their rights violated due to gender or sexual diversity. In fact, starting next semester, the Bachelor's Degree in Social Education will include a compulsory course on feminism called Feminist and Gender Perspectives in Social Education, which I believe is the only required course of its kind in Spain.

One of your research focuses is corporeal pedagogy. What does it entail, and how might it contribute to social equity?

I began researching this topic during the 2000/2001 academic year, when I started work on my doctoral thesis at the University of Barcelona, which I defended in 2004. The title of the research programme I've been working on ever since is also the title of the book I published shortly after I defended my thesis: Cuerpo, cultura y educación (2006). I'm currently working on the second volume: Cuerpo, cultura y educación II. This research programme essentially challenges the assumptions that have historically shaped education according to dominant Western (primarily Platonic and Cartesian) philosophy, which has consistently prioritized intellectual transmission while sidelining or suppressing the senses. Maxims from Plato and Descartes concisely reflect this view; for example, Plato asserted that the "body is a prison for the soul". Corporeal pedagogy seeks to reclaim not just the physical dimension, which is already addressed by disciplines such as physical education, but the full anthropological, cultural and symbolic dimensions of human beings. In a way, it draws on the body as a source of connection, a medium for learning with and through the world, and a means of engaging with one's environment. Education is not just about transmitting knowledge through words; corporeal pedagogy involves teaching methods that shift part of the focus from words to the body.

What impact has social media had on the meaning of the body in this context?

For years, scholars have been examining how the body has been given new meaning in contemporary society. There's a prominent French anthropologist, David Le Breton, whose 1999 book L'adieu au corps discusses the disappearance and re-signification of the body. On social media, the body takes on a new dimension. Individuals can reinvent their bodies through avatars, and there are also other forms of somatic fiction that facilitate alternative experiences. The role or presence of bodies belonging to people with disabilities on social media is also noteworthy, as what might constitute a difficulty in a more physical context is given a vastly different meaning in virtual spaces.

However, the online body has problematic aspects, too. We're bombarded with images of slim bodies that are considered "perfect" by an unrealistic standard, and these bodies are setting the dominant norm for physical appearance. This can fuel a whole range of internalized ideas, especially among adolescents, leading to certain pathological behaviours relating to body image.

In what ways can AI enhance the learning experience and educational processes more broadly?

Whenever new technologies have become widespread – whether computers in the 1980s, the internet in the 1990s, or calculators even earlier – they have consistently been met with both resistance and support. When it comes to teaching, AI can be used not only to find information (like traditional internet search engines but in a far more revolutionary way), but also to perform combinatorial tasks such as cross-referencing documents and extracting deeper insights. A significant concern is that students will increasingly use AI to produce assignments directly rather than using it as a consultative aid. However, AI can also serve as a valuable support tool. In reality, its potential is still largely unimaginable. For example, if keywords are required for a final project (say, at the end of a bachelor's degree), AI can help identify them precisely, numerically and directly, even if we already have an intuitive sense of what they are from our own work.

AI is an ally, but a recurring issue surrounding the emergence of new technological devices and digital realities is our fixation on the potential consequences. We mustn't forget the importance of educating people to think critically about what's going on in the world, the dominant political forces and, most importantly, these double-edged tools that can serve to either transform certain realities or entrap us within them. Therefore, while AI plays a vital role in learning processes, it must be situated – or re-situated – within the right context and forms when being used. This means continuing to reflect and engage with our natural intelligence, while also remembering the importance of collective intelligence.

What is your view on restricting screen use (mobile phones, computers, etc.) in the classroom?

It's similar to the issue of the use of AI in education. This decision is made within the framework of educational policy and is usually the responsibility of government education departments. There are many possible arguments for and against. What's clear is that screens, mobile phones, computers, calculators in the past and now ChatGPT are incredibly useful tools. One of my main concerns about restricting their use is the assumption that banning them from classrooms will solve and eliminate all the associated problems. What really matters is fostering a critical and constructive understanding of these technologies, and helping both children and families to identify their limitations.

In some countries, the use of mobile phones and computers in schools is strictly prohibited. In others, there has been a shift towards using tablets and digital textbooks instead of paper-based materials, often due to concerns about the physical burden of heavy books and the convenience of having everything in one digital place. There are many points of view, so what matters most is that clear, widely shared criteria are in place to support the chosen approach.

What innovative social projects or initiatives are currently being developed in the field of mental health?

Mental health is a key area in our programmes, especially in the Bachelor's Degree in Psychology (which has the largest number of students at the UOC), but also in the Master's Degree in General Health Psychology and the Master's Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology: Intervention Techniques and Strategies. Truly, though, mental health is an issue that cuts across all our disciplines, including social education and school education. In school education, it's a critical issue that's tied to the emotional well-being of children and adolescents. Although emotional well-being is relevant in secondary schools, the issue has yet to be addressed with the necessary scope and depth. There are a number of interesting projects currently under way. These include using virtual reality as an intervention tool, developing digital learning environments for adolescents' mental health, and taking an approach to mental health disorders rooted in democratic and collective care. There are also highly engaging projects focusing on emotional expression using the body through theatre. Many compelling experiences are emerging, giving voice to groups who are encouraged to use theatre as a means of inclusion and as a therapeutic tool.

In the context of the global migration crisis, what do you think needs to be improved in order to foster migrants' integration and social cohesion?

We're currently living in a highly polarized political climate where the far right is gaining traction among certain segments of the population with its overtly anti-immigrant rhetoric, fuelling racist attitudes. There's only one way to combat racism – well, there are many – but from where we stand, one clear way is through education. Education, together with community-based processes, enables connections to be built between migrant and non-migrant communities. Ultimately, we're all part of one society, and this society must broaden its perspective to include everyone.

So there's this powerful aspect that connects to the work we can do in schools, providing children with their first opportunities to socialize in an educational setting. This is actually happening on many levels already. France, a country that has faced significant challenges linked to failures in its migration policy in recent years, continues to invest heavily in education to address these issues through new programmes. There is a sustained emphasis on education as a means of fighting racism. Ultimately, education is the most powerful tool we have for transforming society and combatting radical, racist political discourse. But educational transformation requires strategy and, most of all, patience. It's not a quick fix.

From a social and educational perspective, how does the climate crisis affect the most vulnerable groups?

The climate crisis has far-reaching impacts. One consequence is climate-induced migration, primarily affecting populations living in areas with extreme and rising temperatures, such as parts of Africa. People are forced to travel thousands of kilometres due to drought-related problems (food and water shortages), as well as the overall infeasibility of continuing to live in their native regions. In cities closer to home, the climate crisis is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable groups, particularly those facing economic hardship. These groups struggle to access basic amenities such as air conditioning in their homes, cooler spaces in summer and adequate heating in winter. Ultimately, economic disadvantage affects the bodily well-being of these vulnerable populations. Although certain policies are in place to offset these inequalities, they're insufficient. This is one of the emerging issues that we'll need to tackle in the coming years.

What are the main strategic priorities for the UOC Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences over the next few years?

In the years ahead, we'll face significant challenges tied to the real needs of our environment. One of our primary goals is to forge stronger, more direct links between the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and the wider community. While we already engage with our local community in specific ways, our aim is to implement a broader range of strategies guided by the Map of Alliances that we've developed. This involves building relationships with services, research centres and other universities, as well as establishing much closer ties with our immediate environment, namely the services, organizations and public bodies operating in our district, 22@. A university cannot thrive, or even exist, while turning its back on society.

In this regard, knowledge transfer will be crucial, as will developing microcredentials that respond to society's direct demands and real needs. Training in areas such as grief support, mental healthcare, gender studies and sustainability will be essential in providing professionals with educational opportunities that focus on emerging, socially relevant topics.

People's mental health is a major concern for us. We're facing challenges on many fronts, but one area that requires urgent attention is the need to overhaul some of our educational programmes, particularly those that either don't cover mental health or only address it superficially. I'm thinking of teacher training especially. While educators' primary role in schools may lie elsewhere, it's absolutely vital that they're properly equipped to understand, identify and respond to situations that directly affect their students.

In the years to come, it'll also be important to continue our work related to the digital realm, whether through processes that transform professional practices using tools such as virtual reality, or through changes to the way these practices are carried out, such as distance learning and digital support processes.

Which areas of research are you working on? Are there any projects you'd like to highlight?

The faculty's research groups are linked to four of the five newly established research units. Their work is tied to the fields of health, technology, culture and lifelong education. Broadly speaking, our research focuses on health and education, approached from a variety of perspectives and shaped by the specific interests and characteristics of each research group or individual researcher.

Current projects cover a wide range of topics, including digital literacy in healthcare, peacebuilding and education's role in conflict zones, the impact of AI or virtual reality for therapy, AI in educational processes, education for sustainability, educational feedback, the use of technology to help people with disabilities find work, social educators' role in schools, gender bias in language disorder diagnosis, or neuromodulation and neuroimaging.

One of the major challenges we face, and one that I identified as a priority when I became dean, is ensuring that all research is connected to the bachelor's and master's degree courses we teach. Beyond academic papers and agency accreditations, research should have a real impact on society and on the professions for which we're training people, through knowledge transfer. Our objective is not just to answer "fundamental research" questions, but also to address emerging challenges. This means anticipating potential issues that may arise in the next five to ten years and identifying possible solutions in advance. It's never easy to predict the future, but beyond what I've already mentioned here, research cannot afford to overlook the social and emotional challenges linked to housing insecurity, the rise of different forms of racism, sexual diversity and how certain social policies handle it, and comprehensive lifelong learning processes. Given the range of subjects addressed across the faculty's academic programmes, future research must remain closely aligned with the goal of improving and sustaining the overall well-being of the populations served by the professions for which we train people.