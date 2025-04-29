Corporate
Research at the UOC is conducted by over fifty groups organized into five research centres.
Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)
Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd)
Social and Cultural Transformations Interdisciplinary Research Centre (UOC-TRÀNSIC)
eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)
Ethical Technologies and Connectivity for Humanity Research Centre (UOC-TECH)