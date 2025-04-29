Campus
Research centres

Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)

Digital innovation and governance to transform society and the economy

We analyze how digital technologies transform social, economic, and political spheres with an interdisciplinary approach.

research centres uoc-digit

Interdisciplinary Center on Digital Transformation

Studying the adoption and impact of digital technologies in personal, professional, organizational, social and political spheres.

Integrative and Plural Approach

UOC-DIGIT studies how technologies interact with society and regulatory forces.

Impact Across Multiple Fields

We study the effect of digital technologies in business and social spheres.

Research on Risks and Benefits

At our centre we integrate social sciences in our studies of digital transformation and its impacts.

ACTIVITIES

Events

Don't miss our other activities
    NEWS

    Latest news

    All the news
    From left to right, the five UOC researchers: Hug March, Lluís Garay, Marga Triguero-Mas, Gemma Chiva-Blanch and Xavier Vilajosana (photo: UOC)
    Research

    Five UOC researchers among the world's most cited in the new Stanford ranking

    Research

    The UOC focuses its research on five missions to tackle global challenges

    Law

    Internet use in prisons improves inmates' well-being and social reintegration

    Want to collaborate?

    Contact us