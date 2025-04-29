Research centres
Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)
Digital innovation and governance to transform society and the economy
We analyze how digital technologies transform social, economic, and political spheres with an interdisciplinary approach.
Interdisciplinary Center on Digital Transformation
Studying the adoption and impact of digital technologies in personal, professional, organizational, social and political spheres.
Integrative and Plural Approach
UOC-DIGIT studies how technologies interact with society and regulatory forces.
Impact Across Multiple Fields
We study the effect of digital technologies in business and social spheres.
Research on Risks and Benefits
At our centre we integrate social sciences in our studies of digital transformation and its impacts.
ACTIVITIES
EventsDon't miss our other activities
NEWS