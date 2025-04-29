Campus
From imagination to transformation: Research at the forefront of educational change

We conduct excellence-driven research into the futures of education, understood as a continuous process that unfolds in multiple contexts and forms throughout life. Our mission is to spearhead transformative research that helps shape desirable educational futures, addressing the social and technological challenges that lie ahead in innovative and inclusive ways.

Thinking today about the education of tomorrow

We explore new approaches to teaching, learning and organizing education, developing knowledge and technologies to tackle future challenges. Our work focuses on four main research lines: 

Improving teaching and learning

Data analysis, learning analytics, teaching in the digital age and the use of emerging technologies for learning.

Future scenarios for education and lifelong learning

We explore scenarios, policies and methods to promote employability, inclusion and digital skills.

Digitally transforming educational organizations

We promote digital governance, leadership and educational quality in hybrid and online models.

Developing learning technologies

We design and test educational tools, personalization systems and artificial intelligence applications.

    The UOC celebrated its 30 years of research today with a look towards the future (photos: UOC)
    Research

    The UOC focuses its research on five missions to tackle global challenges

    Education

    Interventions with repeating students lead to greater engagement and perseverance in the courses they still need to pass

    Education

    A research study has shown that editing Wikipedia articles enhances learning

    ETHE

    International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education.

    EDEN DLE

    EDEN Digital Learning Europe.

    Industrial Doctorates Plan

    Government of Catalonia.

