Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd)
From imagination to transformation: Research at the forefront of educational change
We conduct excellence-driven research into the futures of education, understood as a continuous process that unfolds in multiple contexts and forms throughout life. Our mission is to spearhead transformative research that helps shape desirable educational futures, addressing the social and technological challenges that lie ahead in innovative and inclusive ways.
Thinking today about the education of tomorrow
Improving teaching and learning
Data analysis, learning analytics, teaching in the digital age and the use of emerging technologies for learning.
Future scenarios for education and lifelong learning
We explore scenarios, policies and methods to promote employability, inclusion and digital skills.
Digitally transforming educational organizations
We promote digital governance, leadership and educational quality in hybrid and online models.
Developing learning technologies
We design and test educational tools, personalization systems and artificial intelligence applications.