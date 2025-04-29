Campus
Research centres

eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)

ehealth centre

Using technology to promote health as widely as possible

We're pioneering a new health paradigm that moves beyond the disease-centred model, placing people at the heart of managing their own well-being and that of the planet. Our work follows the 7P approach to health: preventive, proactive, predictive, personalized, participatory, population-based and planetary.

Towards a healthy and inclusive society

We conduct interdisciplinary research with a social impact, transforming health systems through inclusive digital technologies. Our approach is guided by a salutogenic, ethical and sustainable philosophy that prioritizes citizen empowerment.

We investigate how digital technologies:

Contribute to improving both individual and collective health.

Help to strengthen health systems and support professionals.

Enhance our ability to make decisions about our own health.

ACTIVITIES

Events

Don't miss our other activities
    NEWS

    Latest news

    All the news

    Collaborations and alliances

    WHO Collaborating Centre for Digital Health

    SDG 3 cluster for Health & Wellbeing

    More information

    You might be interested in...

    ProPacient guidelines

    How to create a people-focused health app.

    Want to collaborate?

    Contact us