eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)
Using technology to promote health as widely as possible
We're pioneering a new health paradigm that moves beyond the disease-centred model, placing people at the heart of managing their own well-being and that of the planet. Our work follows the 7P approach to health: preventive, proactive, predictive, personalized, participatory, population-based and planetary.
Towards a healthy and inclusive society
We conduct interdisciplinary research with a social impact, transforming health systems through inclusive digital technologies. Our approach is guided by a salutogenic, ethical and sustainable philosophy that prioritizes citizen empowerment.
We investigate how digital technologies:
Contribute to improving both individual and collective health.
Help to strengthen health systems and support professionals.
Enhance our ability to make decisions about our own health.
