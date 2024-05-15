Since last July, Bellvitge University Hospital has been successfully using the El Meu Quiròfan (My Operating Room) web app, designed to improve the experiences of patients and their families in surgical procedures.

The app was launched by doctor Esther Méndez, an anaesthesiologist at the hospital and a graduate of the University Master's Degree in eHealth of the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya). In fact, El Meu Quiròfan was the result of her master's degree final project, and in 2020 she was awarded a grant under the first call for applications for the "From Idea to Project" grants of the UOC's eHealth Center. The grant included a financial endowment and mentoring to carry out the project. She also received a PECT Innovation Call 2021 grant from the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), with EU funding.

This is a UOC success story because "it achieves the ultimate goal of the University Master's Degree in eHealth, which is to have a social impact with a direct effect on citizens," said Carme Carrion, associate dean for research at the Faculty of Health Sciences and researcher at the eHealth Center.

According to Méndez, people who have to undergo surgery attend preoperative appointments where they are given all the relevant information for their process but, as they tend to be nervous at the time, they only retain up to 20% of the instructions received. Méndez's aim was "to put all this information together in a web app for patients to read calmly at home".