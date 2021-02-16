UOC supports development of an app for surgical patients at Bellvitge University Hospital

Better patient support

As outlined by Méndez, "The project tackles three key issues." Firstly, it helps to inform patients, providing them with information about specific surgical procedures and telling them what they need to do to prepare and about the recovery process afterwards. Secondly, it helps to empower them by encouraging them to take an active role in their recuperation process and increasing their decision-making capacity. Finally, and most importantly, it facilitates personalized follow-up care by setting up a time-limited messaging system between the patient and the nursing team to field issues and queries.

Less anxiety, faster recovery

One of the cases cited by Méndez to defend her project was the postoperative mobile application developed for knee replacement surgery patients in the Netherlands in 2019, which resulted in, "Increased patient satisfaction and health benefits, with a reduction in postoperative pain; improvements in relation to rehabilitation, the performance of exercises and patient quality of life; and increased rates of user satisfaction." Other initiatives such as preoperative caesarean section or bowel surgery patients having access to explanatory videos on surgical procedures have also been demonstrated to reduce anxiety. In the words of Méndez, "Digital health offers benefits to patients and has huge scope for the future."

2021 colorectal surgery pilot

With the support received from the UOC, a joint project has now been able to be set up involving the IT Department at the Catalan Health Institute, a graphic design team and a team of medical practitioners headed up by Méndez.

The application will be developed on the basis of co-creation methodologies and the participation of a group of volunteer patients.

During the course of 2021, the team will conduct a pilot test in the colorectal surgical department as part of the hospital's existing ERAS (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) programme, which helps patients prepare for the operation from a nutritional, physical and psychological perspective. The application will offer advice to patients and their family members through a variety of videos and infographics and provide them with a messaging system for resolving any doubts they may have. The plan is to make the app available to cover a minimum of 90% of all scheduled surgical procedures performed at the Bellvitge University Hospital by 2022.

The project supports five of the twelve strategic areas of action outlined in the Government of Catalonia 2016-2020 Health Plan: 1 (People, their health and the health system), 4 (Access and resolution), 6 (Integrated care and chronicity) , 8 (Excellence and security) and 9 (Evaluation and transparency).

This project is in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, on good health and wellbeing, and 9, on industries, innovation and infrastructure.

