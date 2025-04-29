Campus
Cutting-edge technological research to transform the digital world for the benefit of society

We generate knowledge on technology and artificial intelligence to facilitate digital transformation, adopting a critical and ethical approach. Our goal is to put people and society at the heart of innovation. We're working towards a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable digital future.

Research that connects technology with the major social challenges of the 21st century

We champion interdisciplinary research, transfer knowledge and develop talent to bridge the gap between technology and society, fostering real, transformative impact.

Competitive research

National and international competitive projects.

Knowledge transfer

Partnerships with companies, institutions and the voluntary sector.

Talent development

Training for new researchers and professionals.

