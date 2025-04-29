Campus
Social and Cultural Transformations Interdisciplinary Research Centre (UOC-TRÀNSIC)

Thought, research, experimentation and innovation within the social sciences, humanities and arts

The centre explores social and cultural change, both theoretically and empirically, from the perspective of the social sciences, humanities and arts.

Interdisciplinary centre

A space for dialogue, debate and work that breaks down the barriers between disciplines.

Beyond research

We think, investigate, experiment and innovate for social transformation.

Diverse methodologies

Combining and experimenting with qualitative, quantitative, digital and artistic methods.

Situated social and cultural research

Historically and geographically, and in terms of global political, technological and climate change. 

Connected research

Incorporating ways of collaborating with agents in the quintuple helix from the start and both nationally and internationally. 

