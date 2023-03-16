Categories

- SpinUOC 2026 (general): This is an open call for innovative tech-based projects created by members of the UOC community. The finalists will be up for one of the two €10,000 prizes: one for the best project and one, sponsored by the Ramon Molinas Foundation, for the project with the greatest social impact. There will also be a prize of €3,000 euros for the best project as voted for by the audience live at the event on 18 June.

- SpinUOC Rural 2026: This category is aimed at projects with an impact on rural areas and on the challenges facing today's rural communities, whether or not they were created by members of the UOC community. In addition to winning €10,000, the best project will also make the shortlist of 8 finalists for SpinUOC and have a chance to win one of the other €10,000 prizes.

- SpinUOC Dona 2026: This category is aimed at projects led by women in the Hubbik entrepreneurial community. Applications must be registered under one of the two SpinUOC 2026 award categories: general or rural. A prize of €10,000 will be awarded to the best project selected by the jury, and the best two projects will receive one year of support in the form of exclusive Hubbik services.

At last year's event, UOC Rector Àngels Fitó highlighted how SpinUOC "reflects the unity of the UOC family" and how the projects are "a way of looking into the future and serving the community". She also stressed that these awards "seek to reward the ambition to start up a business during difficult times" and underlined the importance of the SpinUOC Dona Award as a decisive step towards achieving gender equality in entrepreneurship. Fitó also highlighted the role of the Hubbik platform which, thanks to its global reach, gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their ideas regardless of where they live.

This year's addition of the new SpinUOC Rural award category seeks to address the current challenges facing rural areas, whose residents make up 17% of the UOC community, with women accounting for 62% of the total. These new developments once again demonstrate the UOC's commitment to diversity, equality and innovation as strategic areas for the future.