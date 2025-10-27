SpinUOC Rural Award 2026

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) announces the first edition of the “SpinUOC Rural” awards, aimed at projects framed within the scope of contemporary ruralities—that is, projects developed in municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants or with direct application to the challenges and issues faced by rural areas, such as depopulation, digital connectivity, natural resource management, access to services, or economic and social revitalization.

This recognition is part of the #SpinUOC program, the UOC’s annual entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event, where each year eight projects from the community compete for three cash prizes.

This initiative seeks to highlight and address current challenges in rural areas. With 17% of the UOC community living in rural zones, this new award reinforces the University’s commitment to diversity, equality, and innovation as strategic pillars for the future.

The best project will receive a 10.000€ prize and will become the eighth finalist of SpinUOC, gaining the opportunity to compete for one of the other 10.000€ prizes at stake.