SpinUOC 2026

The proposal submission process begins with the publication of these guidelines and will close on January 18, 2026. If you have a project that meets the #SpinUOC criteria, you simply need to fill out this online form and submit it.

Once the registration is accepted, participants must follow the itinerary detailed below.

Phase 1: Initial training and project preselection

All projects registered in this call will receive training on the entrepreneurial process through the Hubbik virtual platform, which will be made available once registration is accepted, within the deadlines established by the organization.

The training consists of a fully online course on Business Idea Generation and Development, with an estimated commitment of 40 hours.

In parallel, candidates must participate in two group sessions (each lasting three hours) held in a blended learning format — that is, participants may attend in person or follow via streaming — which will take place in February 2026. These sessions will cover business model definition and lean startup methodology (preparation of a business model canvas), and communication techniques (preparation of an elevator pitch).

This part of the process (training and initial guidance) is not mandatory, provided that participation in other entrepreneurial training or support programs can be proven (for which the corresponding documentation will be requested).

From January 19 to February 8, 2026, the end date of this phase, participants must submit the mandatory documentation to evaluate the project:

An explanatory business model canvas

The requirements for preparing and submitting these documents can be found in Annex 1 at the end of these guidelines.

Once this phase is completed, a technical evaluation committee will analyse the submitted documentation and preselect a maximum of twenty projects. The evaluation will be based on the following criteria: alignment with UOC areas of knowledge, innovation, feasibility and market transferability, presentation skills of the project promoters, and social impact.

The list of preselected projects will be announced no later than February 23, 2026.

Phase 2: Individualized mentoring for preselected projects

Preselected projects will participate in a second mandatory phase of individualized mentoring, conducted by an expert mentor (up to 4 hours), and aimed at developing and improving the submitted documents (canvas, pitch, and executive summary).

This phase will take place from February 24 to March 22, 2026.

These mentoring sessions aim to address specific project needs in areas such as value proposition, channels, revenue streams, or customer segments. They will also help improve the pitch and executive summary.

At the end of this second mentoring phase, participants will have until March 22, 2026 to submit the following documentation:

An updated version of the business model canvas

A project pitch video (maximum 90 seconds)

An executive summary (one page) of the project, following the model provided to participants

These documents may be new or the same as those submitted in the first phase, depending on the participant’s choice and taking into account the mentor’s recommendations.