SpinUOC 2026

SpinUOC 2026UOC Community call for Entrepreneurship and Knowledge Transfer
On 18 June 2026, the fourteenth edition of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer conference, #SpinUOC, will take place. During this event, eight projects will be presented in just over five minutes to stakeholders and organisers who may be interested in implementing or promoting them in their fields of activity.
If you are part of the UOC community and you have a project in the works that needs a boost to get off the ground, now is the time to tell us about it! The University is launching a new call for applications for the #SpinUOC programme, which supports entrepreneurship and is aimed at students, alumni, faculty, collaborating faculty, researchers and UOC staff.
In addition, three cash prizes will be awarded: two of 10.000€ and one of 3.000€. The first two prizes are mutually exclusive. The third prize can be cumulative.
The proposal submission process begins with the publication of these guidelines and will close on January 18, 2026. If you have a project that meets the #SpinUOC criteria, you simply need to fill out this online form and submit it.
Once the registration is accepted, participants must follow the itinerary detailed below.
Phase 1: Initial training and project preselection
All projects registered in this call will receive training on the entrepreneurial process through the Hubbik virtual platform, which will be made available once registration is accepted, within the deadlines established by the organization.
The training consists of a fully online course on Business Idea Generation and Development, with an estimated commitment of 40 hours.
In parallel, candidates must participate in two group sessions (each lasting three hours) held in a blended learning format — that is, participants may attend in person or follow via streaming — which will take place in February 2026. These sessions will cover business model definition and lean startup methodology (preparation of a business model canvas), and communication techniques (preparation of an elevator pitch).
This part of the process (training and initial guidance) is not mandatory, provided that participation in other entrepreneurial training or support programs can be proven (for which the corresponding documentation will be requested).
From January 19 to February 8, 2026, the end date of this phase, participants must submit the mandatory documentation to evaluate the project:
- An explanatory business model canvas
- A pitch, consisting of a video of up to 90 seconds in which one or more team members explain the main aspects of the project
- An executive summary (one page) of the project, following the model provided by the organization
The requirements for preparing and submitting these documents can be found in Annex 1 at the end of these guidelines.
Once this phase is completed, a technical evaluation committee will analyse the submitted documentation and preselect a maximum of twenty projects. The evaluation will be based on the following criteria: alignment with UOC areas of knowledge, innovation, feasibility and market transferability, presentation skills of the project promoters, and social impact.
The list of preselected projects will be announced no later than February 23, 2026.
Phase 2: Individualized mentoring for preselected projects
Preselected projects will participate in a second mandatory phase of individualized mentoring, conducted by an expert mentor (up to 4 hours), and aimed at developing and improving the submitted documents (canvas, pitch, and executive summary).
This phase will take place from February 24 to March 22, 2026.
These mentoring sessions aim to address specific project needs in areas such as value proposition, channels, revenue streams, or customer segments. They will also help improve the pitch and executive summary.
At the end of this second mentoring phase, participants will have until March 22, 2026 to submit the following documentation:
- An updated version of the business model canvas
- A project pitch video (maximum 90 seconds)
- An executive summary (one page) of the project, following the model provided to participants
These documents may be new or the same as those submitted in the first phase, depending on the participant’s choice and taking into account the mentor’s recommendations.
Once the second phase of individualized mentoring is completed, a jury will review the preselected proposals to choose the 7 best projects (and two backup projects), evaluating the submitted documentation according to the following criteria:
(1) strategic alignment with the UOC and social impact, (2) innovativeness, (3) feasibility and market transferability, and (4) entrepreneurial profile and presentation skills of the project lead.
Description of the evaluation criteria:
Strategic alignment with the UOC and social impact: business idea linked to the information and knowledge society and online learning (e-learning). If this is not the case, synergies that the future company may have with UOC research groups will also be considered. Social impact is understood as the extent to which the idea can contribute to social transformation and progress.
Innovativeness: novelty and technological or knowledge component. The novelty of the initiative and the origin of the knowledge from which the project derives will be evaluated.
Feasibility and market transferability: knowledge of the market and identification of the resources needed to carry out the project (material, financial, human, technical, and legal).
Entrepreneurial profile and presentation skills of the project lead: interest and commitment of the project promoters, professional trajectory and education of the initiative’s leaders, as well as their ability to communicate the project.
The decision will be published on the e-TAULER of the UOC electronic headquarters from April 13, 2026.
The eighth finalist will be the winner of the SpinUOC Rural award.
Jury members:
This year, the SpinUOC jury is composed of the following individuals associated with the UOC and the entrepreneurship field:
Emili Aldabó, Tech Entrepreneurship Senior Consultant at ACCIÓ
Joan Arnedo, Professor at the UOC School of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Noaa Barak, Strategy Manager Director at 4 Years From Now (4YFN)
Joana Barbany, Director of Business Development at Page Group, advisor and mentor specialized in ESG
Xavier Cortés, Director of the Ramon Molinas Foundation
Joan Haro, representing UOC Alumni
Lourdes Muñoz, Co-founder of Iniciativa Barcelona Open Data
Mireia Riera, Director of the Research and Innovation Area at UOC
Pol Sánchez, Consultant at the CECOT Funding Office
Enric Serradell, Director of the MBA programs at the UOC School of Economics and Business
Xavier Vilajosana, Vice-Rector for Research, Transfer, and Entrepreneurship
Candidate preparation for the #SpinUOC 2026 event:
Candidates of the eight selected proposals will present their projects on stage on the event day through a micro-presentation or elevator pitch of up to 5 minutes, and also participate in SpinMeetings, a professional networking space that will allow them to connect with stakeholders relevant to their projects.
Candidate preparation consists of group and individual mentoring sessions over three months, tailored to the needs and current status of the projects, following an individualized itinerary aimed at validating the business model and plan, and defining the funding plan (up to 20 hours).
Additionally, support will be offered to prepare for the SpinMeetings and the final presentation, ensuring it becomes the most effective sales tool (up to 10 hours per project).
In this edition, among the eight selected projects, three awards will be granted, to be decided during the event:
·· Best Entrepreneurial Project Award, with a cash prize of 10.000€.
·· Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project, for the project with the greatest potential for social transformation and progress, sponsored by the Ramon Molinas Foundation, with a cash prize of 10.000€.
· Audience Award for Best Presentation, with a cash prize of 3.000€.
The winning projects will receive a support program for the development, validation, and implementation of their business model and funding plan (valued of 2.500€), offered by Hubbik.
All eight projects presented at the event will also receive entry to 4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2027, the mobile sector entrepreneurship fair at the Mobile World Congress, where they can promote their projects.
Additionally, some of these eight projects may be offered space at the UOC booth at 4YFN 2027.
2025 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Levelab
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): All-Voiced
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: All-Voiced
- SpinUOC Dona Award: UNNE
2024 edition:
-Best Entrepreneurial Project: Twintual
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): UNNE
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: UNNE
2023 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Agrodit
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): InSkin
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: BegIA
2022 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: TheKer
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): AutisMIND
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: GenomAbs
2021 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Xatkit
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): Whoduniter
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: Educatool
2020 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Waital
- Best Presentation (Audience Award): Aimentia
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: Aimentia
2019 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Chordata
- Best Presentation: SeniorDomo
- Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project: SeniorDomo
2018 edition:
- Best Entrepreneurial Project: Filmclub
- Best Presentation: Potmath
- Project with greatest Social Impact: Relief Maps
2017 edition:
- Jury Award: Instalik
- Audience award: Jo també llegeixo
2016 edition:
- Jury Award: Geomotion Games
- Audience award: Sharing Academy
2015 edition:
- Jury Award: CareRespite
- Audience award: Delació Digital
- UOC 20 year's Special award: Open Evidence
SpinUOC is a UOC entrepreneurship promotion program, coordinated by the Hubbik platform and supported by the Ramon Molinas Foundation.
SpinUOC could be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union, within the framework of the ERDF Operational Programme of Catalonia 2021-2027