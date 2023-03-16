When the whistle blows in a competition, the body's muscles tense up and the athlete experiences an adrenaline rush which prepares them to achieve peak performance levels. However, competitive pressure and the demand for immediate results can also cause emotional distress and increase anxiety about mistakes or failure, ultimately having a negative impact on sporting results.

A study led by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has shown that including neurofeedback and incorporating gamification to make it more appealing in training enhances athletes' self-control and emotional management skills, which could lead to significant improvements in their athletic performance levels.

"Our results are evidence for the effectiveness of applying this brain self-regulation technique, combined with digital technology-based games as an innovative strategy for mental training," said the authors of the study, Lourdes Carrascón and Mercè Boixadós.

The study, which has been published as open access in Cuadernos de Psicología del Deporte, concludes that complementing physical training with these mental training techniques could improve athletes' concentration and motor control in critical situations.

Grounded in personal experience

The idea for this study came about from the work of Lourdes Carrascón, a clinical and sports psychologist, who supports professional athletes in achieving their goals. After observing hundreds of training sessions, Carrascón identified a clear pattern: anxiety and nervousness prior to competition led to impaired performance, even among highly experienced athletes. This observation triggered her scientific interest: how can the impact of emotional dysregulation on athletic performance be demonstrated objectively? And above all, how is it possible to reduce it?

"I wanted to show them how their nervousness hindered them, and that when they were calm they were still able to go through their routine," explained Carrascón, who carried out the research as part of her doctoral studies under the supervision of the researcher and senior professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC Mercè Boixadós, a member of the Behavioural Design Lab (BDLab) group, affiliated to the eHealth Centre.