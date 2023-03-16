Neuroscience and sport: the UOC and Neuros explore improvements to performance and brain healthA new research project uses non-invasive neuromodulation and neuroimaging techniques to observe and adjust how specific regions of the brain function
Improving the health of elite athletes and the well-being of the general population are the project's primary objectives
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Neuros, a Basque company located in the Donostia Campus of the Basque Country Technology Park, in Gipuzkoa, have launched an innovative research project that explores how neuroscience can transform both sports performance and brain health. This collaboration, which will continue until October 2027, brings together the UOC's scientific expertise with Neuros' infrastructure and technical resources, opening up new paths in the field of applied neuroscience.
Exploring the brain's capabilities in sport
The project focuses on using neuromodulation and neuroimaging techniques to obtain a better understanding of how the brain works during sports, especially among elite athletes. According to Dr Diego Emilia Redolar, the lead coordinator of the Cognitive NeuroLab group and the director of the Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, these techniques can be used to observe and adjust the functioning of specific regions of the brain in a non-invasive way. This has applications for improving performance and treating chronic pain.
"We want to understand how the brain influences the planning and execution of activities in sports, and even to improve those abilities using techniques like transcranial magnetic stimulation," explained Redolar about the project. "This could become a kind of mental doping, because of its potential for enhancing performance levels. Of course, it should always be applied within ethical and scientific frameworks, which we are working on," he said.
A crucial aspect in this approach is the identification of pain-related biomarkers, which would enable more personalized treatments to be designed for athletes suffering from chronic pain. "Neuroimaging techniques provide a direct window on how the brain works, and help us identify patterns that can be altered," explained Redolar. This information can also be applied to the general population to address issues such as fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain.
Another key area in the project is the analysis of prefrontal activity, which plays a key role in decision-making and strategic planning during sports. In disciplines like professional surfing, athletes have to make swift decisions in constantly changing environments. "We are studying how we can use this method of non-invasive stimulation to improve these vital cognitive skills," said the expert.
“If we combine physical exercise with neurostimulation, we can promote brain health that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases”
Sports performance and public health
The project is divided into two main lines of work. The first focuses on optimizing sports performance, beginning with professional surfers, and it will subsequently be rolled out to other disciplines. The second line seeks to improve brain health in the general population by means of programmes combining physical exercise and brain stimulation. This combination, Redolar explained, can increase 'cognitive reserve', which protects the brain against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.
The project also has implications for public health, as it promotes the importance of regular physical exercise as a key factor in the brain's well-being. "We know that physical exercise is crucial for mental and cognitive health. If we combine this with brain stimulation, we could create programmes that are highly effective for improving people's quality of life," added Redolar.
"If we combine physical exercise with neurostimulation, we can promote brain health that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases, and people can maintain an active and healthy life into old age," said Redolar about the benefits for the general population's long-term quality of life.
Another aim is to contribute to broader objectives, such as reducing inequality in access to innovative treatments. This project has potential for the implementation of solutions in circumstances in which funds are limited, making applied neuroscience accessible to a larger part of the population. As the researcher pointed out: "we are laying the foundations for a future in which brain health is an accessible priority for everyone."
The project also addresses challenges including chronic pain, which is a common problem among athletes and people with diseases such as fibromyalgia. This interdisciplinary approach not only strengthens ties between sport and health, but also offers innovative solutions to complex social and health problems.
Neuros, a key partner
Neuros is a company that gives the project direct access to athletes and a network of collaborations in the Basque Country, in addition to complementary technology. This alliance has also made it possible to obtain additional funding in the form of local grants, which increases the project's potential. "They provide us with the sports and technological fabric we need, and we contribute our knowledge and research capacity," said Redolar.
The UOC's collaboration with Neuros is not a one-off, as the number of contracted research projects has grown steadily in recent years. This trend reflects the university's commitment to a research model that combines academic excellence and the potential for practical application.
The benefits of collaboration between universities and the business world
This project highlights the potential of university-business collaboration – a key strategic area for the UOC. According to Mireia Riera, director of Knowledge Transfer Development at the UOC, these partnerships are beneficial to all the parties involved. "For the university, they mean additional funds, updated knowledge and institutional recognition. For the companies involved, they provide access to cutting-edge research and tailored solutions. And for society, they promote innovation and improve quality of life," explained Riera.
This type of collaboration also updates educational content, methodologies and objectives, and encourages participation in joint European projects and public-private initiatives. As Riera pointed out, "interaction with companies helps to transfer practical knowledge to everyday research and teaching, enhancing the projects' academic quality and social impact."
Contracted research at the UOC has increased significantly, from 35 projects in 2019 to 65 in 2024 (the latter figure is provisional), bringing an increase in revenue. This type of initiative not only contributes to economic development, but also to promoting innovation and sustainability, reinforcing the role of universities as drivers of social change.
This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being.
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.