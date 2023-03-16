Sports performance and public health

The project is divided into two main lines of work. The first focuses on optimizing sports performance, beginning with professional surfers, and it will subsequently be rolled out to other disciplines. The second line seeks to improve brain health in the general population by means of programmes combining physical exercise and brain stimulation. This combination, Redolar explained, can increase 'cognitive reserve', which protects the brain against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

The project also has implications for public health, as it promotes the importance of regular physical exercise as a key factor in the brain's well-being. "We know that physical exercise is crucial for mental and cognitive health. If we combine this with brain stimulation, we could create programmes that are highly effective for improving people's quality of life," added Redolar.

"If we combine physical exercise with neurostimulation, we can promote brain health that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases, and people can maintain an active and healthy life into old age," said Redolar about the benefits for the general population's long-term quality of life.

Another aim is to contribute to broader objectives, such as reducing inequality in access to innovative treatments. This project has potential for the implementation of solutions in circumstances in which funds are limited, making applied neuroscience accessible to a larger part of the population. As the researcher pointed out: "we are laying the foundations for a future in which brain health is an accessible priority for everyone."

The project also addresses challenges including chronic pain, which is a common problem among athletes and people with diseases such as fibromyalgia. This interdisciplinary approach not only strengthens ties between sport and health, but also offers innovative solutions to complex social and health problems.

Neuros, a key partner

Neuros is a company that gives the project direct access to athletes and a network of collaborations in the Basque Country, in addition to complementary technology. This alliance has also made it possible to obtain additional funding in the form of local grants, which increases the project's potential. "They provide us with the sports and technological fabric we need, and we contribute our knowledge and research capacity," said Redolar.

The UOC's collaboration with Neuros is not a one-off, as the number of contracted research projects has grown steadily in recent years. This trend reflects the university's commitment to a research model that combines academic excellence and the potential for practical application.

The benefits of collaboration between universities and the business world

This project highlights the potential of university-business collaboration – a key strategic area for the UOC. According to Mireia Riera, director of Knowledge Transfer Development at the UOC, these partnerships are beneficial to all the parties involved. "For the university, they mean additional funds, updated knowledge and institutional recognition. For the companies involved, they provide access to cutting-edge research and tailored solutions. And for society, they promote innovation and improve quality of life," explained Riera.

This type of collaboration also updates educational content, methodologies and objectives, and encourages participation in joint European projects and public-private initiatives. As Riera pointed out, "interaction with companies helps to transfer practical knowledge to everyday research and teaching, enhancing the projects' academic quality and social impact."

Contracted research at the UOC has increased significantly, from 35 projects in 2019 to 65 in 2024 (the latter figure is provisional), bringing an increase in revenue. This type of initiative not only contributes to economic development, but also to promoting innovation and sustainability, reinforcing the role of universities as drivers of social change.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being.