The UOC is unveiling an update to its uoc.edu institutional web portal, seeking to reinforce the university's public profile and optimize communications with its community. This update brings an improved browsing experience, new content architecture, a new narrative aligned with its institutional mission, and an evolution of its visual identity, projecting today's UOC into the future.

Browsing designed for people

The website is user-focused. Its information architecture has been redesigned so that future students and all members of the UOC community - students, alumni, teaching and research staff, and administrative personnel - can find what they need in the most intuitive and effective way.

According to the UOC's director of Communications, Ester Medico, "the change is a response to the need for alignment with the organization's current objectives and positioning, and to bring our visual identity up to date. The redesign emphasizes communication that is clearer, simpler, and more consistent and effective, while enhancing browsing, content and access to information, in order to provide a useful experience that's oriented to the needs of different audiences."

The new website has been defined based on an analysis of users' needs in order to ensure easy, clear and efficient access to the pages explaining the UOC's educational model, its courses and programmes, the services it provides to students and other members of the university community, and its research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship activities, as well as other content.