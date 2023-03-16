The UOC is unveiling an update to its uoc.edu institutional web portal, seeking to reinforce the university's public profile and optimize communications with its community. This update brings an improved browsing experience, new content architecture, a new narrative aligned with its institutional mission, and an evolution of its visual identity, projecting today's UOC into the future.
Browsing designed for people
The website is user-focused. Its information architecture has been redesigned so that future students and all members of the UOC community - students, alumni, teaching and research staff, and administrative personnel - can find what they need in the most intuitive and effective way.
According to the UOC's director of Communications, Ester Medico, "the change is a response to the need for alignment with the organization's current objectives and positioning, and to bring our visual identity up to date. The redesign emphasizes communication that is clearer, simpler, and more consistent and effective, while enhancing browsing, content and access to information, in order to provide a useful experience that's oriented to the needs of different audiences."
The new website has been defined based on an analysis of users' needs in order to ensure easy, clear and efficient access to the pages explaining the UOC's educational model, its courses and programmes, the services it provides to students and other members of the university community, and its research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship activities, as well as other content.
“The new slogan, Open to the future, defines our direction and our perspective.”
A narrative based on a mission
The web portal has been redesigned based on a change in the web portal's content management system. However, the aim in terms of communications has been to satisfy the interests and needs of the web portal's different audiences and to communicate the institution's mission: to make quality higher education accessible and empower people to transform their lives and the world around them. In other words, to transform society through knowledge and learning.
To mark the publication of the new website, the UOC has unveiled the slogan Open to the future as a cornerstone of its communications. "The new slogan, Open to the future, defines our direction and our perspective. It shows that our best times aren't past, they're still to come. As a pioneering institution and a leader in online learning, we aim to continue progressing and to continue leading the way in lifelong learning, all while serving the society we live in and responding to its needs," said Ester Medico.
Visual evolution and graphic identity
The evolution of the UOC's corporate visual identity projected by the website adopts an updated colour range that is brighter, clearer, and more consistent. It is an image that is a true reflection of the essence of the UOC but is aligned with its current context, while ensuring the highest levels of accessibility at all points of contact.
A project open to the future
The UOC's web portal is designed to be the core component of the UOC's external digital ecosystem. It is where the programmes, research, services and institutional message will all converge, and where a digital presence that is coherent, integrated and aligned with the university's values will be built.
The 2025-2030 web portal strategy sees this launch as a starting point rather than an endpoint, and sets out a roadmap based on the progressive evolution of the portal, the rationalization of content, the use of data and artificial intelligence, and moving towards clearer and more personalized experiences, including the addition of AI assistants.