Ester Medico Moret

Ester has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, a postgraduate diploma in Political Strategy and Communication from the ICPS-UAB, a master's degree in Political Communication from City University London and a master's degree in Online Communication Projects from the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya – La Vanguardia.com. She is director of the UOC's Communications Area, and a specialist in source journalism, institutional and corporate communication, online communication strategies and political communication.