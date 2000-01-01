COCEMFE Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health

COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health
The purpose of the COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health is to deliver research, innovation and knowledge transfer relating to personal autonomy in its convergence with e-health. Activities are to be developed in accordance with the 4P approach to medicine: personalized, predictive, participatory and preventive.
The Chair is tied to the UOC eHealth Center and aligns with the latter's mission as an academic centre catalysing research in e-health and the transformation of the health system.
Objectives
- To promote research into personal autonomy in the areas of health, quality of life, technology and law, placing particular emphasis on the interaction between health and technology.
- To train healthcare professionals and citizens and raise their awareness through educational and informative activities, with the participation of groups whose personal autonomy is not guaranteed.
- To advise organizations in the design of interventions that facilitate the promotion of personal autonomy, and to contribute our academic experience to municipal and national innovation projects.
- To transfer the knowledge generated in the Chair to society through participatory activities such as workshops, seminars and videos.
Working team
- Manuel Armayones: Director of the Chair and researcher at the UOC eHealth Center.
- Beni Gómez and Modesta Pousada: Professors in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
- The eHealth Center coordination team.
Personal autonomy and e-health
Law 39/2006, of 14 December, on the promotion of personal autonomy and care for dependent persons, establishes that personal autonomy is the ability to understand about and make personal decisions on how to live in accordance with one's own standards and preferences, and the ability to carry out basic everyday activities.
The COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health views the concept of personal autonomy as a continuum, thus breaking with the classic categories associated with the disabled, to focus on the individuality of each person. Individuals are the object and subject of the assistance, service and other support offered to them, which allows them to maintain and/or improve their personal autonomy in all areas of their life. This concept of personal autonomy is linked to the ideas of equity and ethics, and has a transdisciplinary nature that implies that it cannot be addressed from a single perspective or a single discipline.