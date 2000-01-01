COCEMFE Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health

Personal autonomy and e-health

Law 39/2006, of 14 December, on the promotion of personal autonomy and care for dependent persons, establishes that personal autonomy is the ability to understand about and make personal decisions on how to live in accordance with one's own standards and preferences, and the ability to carry out basic everyday activities.

The COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health views the concept of personal autonomy as a continuum, thus breaking with the classic categories associated with the disabled, to focus on the individuality of each person. Individuals are the object and subject of the assistance, service and other support offered to them, which allows them to maintain and/or improve their personal autonomy in all areas of their life. This concept of personal autonomy is linked to the ideas of equity and ethics, and has a transdisciplinary nature that implies that it cannot be addressed from a single perspective or a single discipline.