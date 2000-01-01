Objectives

The chief goal of the Chair is to foster teaching, research and the dissemination of knowledge around the figure of Pau Casals, music and the defence of peace and human rights.

Its core areas of action are:

Pau Casals' musical legacy. Pau Casals, the complete musician: performer, conductor and composer. Pau Casals' humanistic legacy, and contemporary readings of the defence of peace, democracy and human rights.

Within this framework, the Chair aims to:

Promote research, dissemination and musicological and historiographical knowledge of Pau Casals' artistic work and facets as a performer, conductor and composer.

Promote research, the production and dissemination of knowledge and a contemporary debate around the relationship between music and the advocacy of the values of peace, human rights and democracy.

Contribute to the strengthening of culture in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the 2030 Agenda.

Management

Director: Dr Joan Fuster Sobrepere

Doctor of History and Cultural Management. Member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Co-director: Dr. Alfons Martinell Sempere

Emeritus professor at the University of Girona (UdG), Honorary Director of the UNESCO Chair in Cultural Policies and Cooperation.