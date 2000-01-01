Pau Casals UNESCO Chair
The mission of the Pau Casals UNESCO Chair is to foster contemporary research and understanding, dissemination and debate on the subject of the musical and humanistic facets of Pau Casals and his extraordinary legacy, as well as the values he advocated throughout his life.
The Chair seeks to promote knowledge of his artistic nature and of his personality, so deeply committed to human dignity, human rights, peace and democracy.
Objectives
The chief goal of the Chair is to foster teaching, research and the dissemination of knowledge around the figure of Pau Casals, music and the defence of peace and human rights.
Its core areas of action are:
- Pau Casals' musical legacy. Pau Casals, the complete musician: performer, conductor and composer.
- Pau Casals' humanistic legacy, and contemporary readings of the defence of peace, democracy and human rights.
Within this framework, the Chair aims to:
- Promote research, dissemination and musicological and historiographical knowledge of Pau Casals' artistic work and facets as a performer, conductor and composer.
- Promote research, the production and dissemination of knowledge and a contemporary debate around the relationship between music and the advocacy of the values of peace, human rights and democracy.
- Contribute to the strengthening of culture in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the 2030 Agenda.
Management
Director: Dr Joan Fuster Sobrepere
Doctor of History and Cultural Management. Member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
Co-director: Dr. Alfons Martinell Sempere
Emeritus professor at the University of Girona (UdG), Honorary Director of the UNESCO Chair in Cultural Policies and Cooperation.
Activities
Transfer and dissemination
- Organization of scientific and humanistic outreach symposia
- Cooperation in the promotion of scientific, cultural, social and humanistic events
- Support for the production of publications on topics of interest
- Support for doctoral theses on the Chair's areas of interest
- Honouring and recognition of initiatives of international significance associated with Pau Casals' musical and humanistic legacy
Training and education
- Teaching grants
- Prizes for final projects
- Participation in the organization of training and education programmes
- Talks and seminars
- Incentivization of education cooperation (students on internships)
- Cooperation in company/organization training plans
- Promotion of meetings of experts in the Chair's areas of interest
Research and innovation
- Research grants and financial aid
- Development of joint lines of research
- Research and innovation work
- Doctoral theses in cooperation with companies/organizations
- Promotion of national and international meetings of experts on topics of interest
- Cooperation to secure research projects on a Catalan, Spanish or international level
- Promotion of entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer
Signature of the Chair
(video in Catalan)
Full version
(video in Catalan)