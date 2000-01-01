Chair in Conflict Resolution, Mediation and Digital Transformation
The mission of this Chair is to increase knowledge in the field of conflict resolution, mediation and digital transformation and to share existing and future resources held by the UOC and the Government of Catalonia's Mediation Centre of Catalonia, helping them fulfil their duties in matters of conflict resolution and management.
The aim of the Mediation Centre of Catalonia, which is attached to the Directorate-General for Law, Legal Entities and Mediation, is to promote, manage and facilitate access to mediation. The performance of its role has given it direct practical knowledge about obstacles, challenges and opportunities in conflict resolution and mediation, an area in which more research and innovation is needed.
The aim of the Chair, which is attached to the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science, is to carry out research, innovate and transfer knowledge in the fields of conflictology, conflict management, mediation, security, community life and citizenship.
The Chair's aim
The Chair's main goal is to promote teaching, research and dissemination of knowledge in the fields of conflictology and community life, with a particular focus on mediation and conflict management and the use of mobile technologies to encourage community living and social ties, as well as systems for the improvement of conflict prevention and management through social innovation.
Direction
Director: Xavier Pastor
The Chair will be formed by a team composed of the director, a technical secretary and a research team specifically assigned to carry out the Chair's approved annual activities, made up of teaching and research staff from the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science and staff from the Mediation Centre of Catalonia.
Joint monitoring committee
The UOC and the Mediation Centre will create a joint monitoring committee with two representatives from each institution, from the following departments and/or faculties:
- For the UOC, the dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science or the person to whom she may delegate her powers, and the director of the Chair.
- And, for the Mediation Centre of Catalonia, the director of this institution or the person to whom she may delegate her powers, and the head of the Technical Department.
The committee shall meet at least once a year to, among other things, approve the Chair's strategic lines of action, the budget and action plan, the annual report and the annual budget outturn.
Activities
- Training
- Research and innovation
- Dissemination and exchange of knowledge