Support for institutions
Transforming communities through knowledge
At the UOC, we work to strengthen the university's transformative role in society. We build alliances with local and international organizations, and with universities around the world, to champion inclusive, high-quality higher education that meets the genuine needs of people, institutions and communities.
Our collaborations are built on trust, knowledge transfer and the co-creation of educational solutions.
In this way, the UOC becomes a key ally in educational and institutional transformation, contributing to talent development, pedagogical innovation and the social impact of education.
We promote training, research, innovation and institutional development projects that bring positive benefits to society.
What do we want to do?
How do we do it? Alliances that drive transformation
We share our knowledge and expertise with governments, institutions and teaching communities around the world to guide their digital transformations in education, helping them to analyse and develop their own online education models.
We collaborate with institutions seeking to integrate aspects of online learning into their educational models through knowledge transfer, analysis of their specific contexts, specialized training in education and ICT, and quality assurance in higher education.
We work with governments and quality assurance agencies worldwide, helping them to implement their own high-quality e-learning systems and mechanisms. This enables them to meet the demand for university education that campus-based models alone cannot cover.
The UOC is a standard-setter for other universities, quality assurance agencies and supranational bodies across Latin America, including the University of the North (Colombia), Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, the Ecuadorian Higher Education Quality Assurance Council (CACES), the Council for Accreditation of Higher Education (COPAES) in Mexico, and the Ibero-American System for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (SIACES).
In addition, our quality policy is aligned with international standards for distance education, allowing us to continuously and confidently drive improvement across the system.
We promote lifelong learning among teachers through master's degrees, postgraduate courses and specialized programmes:
- Educational innovation and curriculum design.
- Student support and personalized learning.
- Teaching-related digital skills.
- Active methodologies and teaching approaches specific to online education.
The UOC is a benchmark for online teacher training, particularly in Latin America, where numerous teaching teams have chosen our university to strengthen their capabilities and update their digital methodologies.
We collaborate with public institutions, social organizations, public administrations and international bodies to:
- Support the qualification and upskilling of their teams;
- Provide high-quality online university training;
- Enable learners to balance their studies with work; and
- Strengthen institutional capacities and develop sustainable lifelong learning models.
In Latin America, the UOC has developed strategic professional and teacher training programmes with governments and public institutions, consolidating a strong record of academic collaboration.
We work to boost the proficiency of institutions and educators in using information and communication technologies (ICTs) for teaching purposes, while also providing students with digital skills training.