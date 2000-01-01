Campus

Educational model

Recognizing that each student lives, works and learns differently, the UOC offers an active, hands-on online learning experience through personalized study pathways that fit the needs and circumstances of our diverse student community.

All of this is delivered with the academic rigour and high standards that define us.

A people-centred methodology

At the UOC, we support people throughout their lives. This support acts as the guiding compass for everything we do: how we design learning processes, how we assess, the types of academic feedback we provide, the roles of teaching staff, the range of learning resources available and the active listening we engage in with our stakeholders.

Our online model encourages students to reflect on what they have learned, apply it to real-world situations and establish connections with their professional environment. Through this approach, students develop autonomy and critical thinking, enhance their creativity and gain tools for effective teamwork.

A people-centred methodology
Innovations to enhance learning

Innovations to enhance learning

The eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC) is our hub for innovation in teaching and learning, working to introduce enhancements across the teaching process. The eLinC supports teaching staff with innovative techno-pedagogic solutions designed to help students acquire relevant, up-to-date knowledge, skills and abilities.

Employment services and learning solutions for all

Our mission is to empower people to navigate their professional and educational future with confidence. At the UOC, we're committed to supporting each individual so they can achieve their dreams and ambitions, whatever they may be.
Employment services and learning solutions for all
A teaching organization that's there for you

A teaching organization that's there for you

The UOC's academic catalogue is structured through faculties, which encompass our various areas of knowledge.

Research at the forefront of educational change

We carry out cutting-edge research into the future of education. Our commitment is to lead research that drives educational transformation and provides innovative, inclusive responses to the social and technological challenges ahead.
Research at the forefront of educational change
Leaders in high-quality learning

Leaders in high-quality learning

Our experience has made us an international benchmark. Educational systems and institutions turn to us for guidance in developing their own online models, tailored to their needs. We also work with governments and quality assurance agencies around the world, helping them to implement their own systems and mechanisms for online learning.