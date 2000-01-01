Educational model

At the UOC, we support people throughout their lives. This support acts as the guiding compass for everything we do: how we design learning processes, how we assess, the types of academic feedback we provide, the roles of teaching staff, the range of learning resources available and the active listening we engage in with our stakeholders.

Our online model encourages students to reflect on what they have learned, apply it to real-world situations and establish connections with their professional environment. Through this approach, students develop autonomy and critical thinking, enhance their creativity and gain tools for effective teamwork.