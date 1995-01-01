Educational model

At the UOC, we have embraced lifelong learning since the day we were founded in 1995. We're committed to mobilizing talent wherever it is and to making access to higher education possible from anywhere, at any time.

We know that education is no longer confined to a specific stage of life. Today, it extends across a person's entire professional journey.

Recognizing that change is a constant, the UOC is committed to supporting every member of our community as they navigate it. The Insígnia project enables us to deploy the resources and services needed to ensure that the experience of studying at the UOC is exactly as we envision it.