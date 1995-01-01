A launch pad for learning
As a university, we want to be there when students imagine their future, to understand where they're coming from. We also want to support them as they explore their options, weigh up the possibilities and decide where they want to head next.
With this in mind, we provide self-reflection tools, smart guidance systems (both human and digital), and maps of learning pathways connected to real-world professional opportunities. We promote mentoring with professionals and alumni, and by recognizing students' prior studies we make it easier for them to develop in new directions.