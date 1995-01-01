Campus
Educational model

Lifelong support

At the UOC, we have embraced lifelong learning since the day we were founded in 1995. We're committed to mobilizing talent wherever it is and to making access to higher education possible from anywhere, at any time.

We know that education is no longer confined to a specific stage of life. Today, it extends across a person's entire professional journey

Recognizing that change is a constant, the UOC is committed to supporting every member of our community as they navigate it. The Insígnia project enables us to deploy the resources and services needed to ensure that the experience of studying at the UOC is exactly as we envision it.

A launch pad for learning

As a university, we want to be there when students imagine their future, to understand where they're coming from. We also want to support them as they explore their options, weigh up the possibilities and decide where they want to head next.

With this in mind, we provide self-reflection tools, smart guidance systems (both human and digital), and maps of learning pathways connected to real-world professional opportunities. We promote mentoring with professionals and alumni, and by recognizing students' prior studies we make it easier for them to develop in new directions.

Choosing a learning pathway

When someone decides to begin their learning journey, the UOC provides active, personalized support. Together, we co-design a pathway that perfectly fits each student's profile, interests and future goals.

We offer expert guidance, as well as smart assistants and data-driven tools to help students to explore their options, compare different scenarios and make informed choices. We make it possible for them to personalize their pathway, progress at their own pace, and even speed up or slow down when circumstances change. At the UOC, we understand that lifelong learning requires open, flexible and meaningful learning opportunities.

Learning Pathway

Consolidating and showcasing learning

As students progress through their studies, our support model encourages guided reflection on their learning. This approach helps them to recognize the competencies they have developed and prepares them to face professional challenges with confidence.

We design hands-on activities that develop transferable skills in an accessible, inclusive environment. The educational model supports students in demonstrating their progress and in understanding their academic development. We also promote the recognition of prior learning, ensuring that experience is valued and accredited.

Building a professional identity

As students advance along their learning pathway, we support them in projecting what they've learned and in shaping their identity as professionals. This empowers them to connect with new opportunities and to present themselves to the world with confidence and conviction.
Professional identity