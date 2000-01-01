Campus
Educational model

Methodology

At the UOC, we've developed our own online methodology: flexible, people-centred and designed with the understanding that every student's life journey and academic path are unique. That's why we offer personalized, high-quality and academically rigorous learning.

What's it like to study at the UOC?

At the UOC, we design learning processes to offer students personalized support throughout their studies. 

Learning at the university also focuses on applying knowledge to real-life situations: the challenges and activities students work through apply a hands-on approach, grounded in professional and social contexts. 

Our model encourages students to reflect, strengthen their critical thinking and self-awareness, and learn collaboratively. These are key skills that will serve them well in their professional lives.

The UOC's learning environment at a glance

Once enrolled at the UOC, students can log on to the Virtual Campus to access the learning environment for each of their courses.

Inside the classrooms, they can read through the full course plan. This document:

  • describes the course and explains how it fits into the overall programme of study;
  • outlines the professional fields it connects with;
  • explains what students will learn and which competencies they will develop;
  • details the course's methodology;
  • lists the materials and resources students will need, along with the bibliography;
  • sets out the calendar (what students need to submit and when);
  • specifies how work will be assessed; and
  • covers any other aspect relevant to the learning process for that course.

In the classroom, students will also find areas for interacting with teaching staff and their classmates.

A teaching team that offers guidance and support

The UOC learning methodology is designed to provide both pedagogical and professional support. 

The teaching team guides students throughout their studies, offering continuous, personalized support. They also help students to develop critical thinking as they progress through their academic journey. 

Coordinating professors design course content, ensure its quality and oversee the course instructors.

For their part, course instructors work directly with students in the classroom, supporting their learning and development. They are practising professionals and experts in their field, who share their knowledge and experience to teach the practical and theoretical aspects of each course.

Learning takes place, for the most part, asynchronously. In other words, there are no fixed class times. Students organize their work in whatever way suits them best, as long as they meet the deadlines for each assignment. In some cases, real-time (synchronous) activities are required to assess specific learning outcomes.

Studying online with continuous support

In addition to teaching staff, every student has a tutor who welcomes, supports and guides them individually from the moment they start until they graduate. Tutors are a key source of guidance when it comes to:

  • planning which courses to take each semester, i.e. designing students' learning pathway;
  • adjusting their study pace to match their real availability;
  • settling in at the UOC, building a sense of community and discovering all the resources available to them; and
  • exploring future career paths or opportunities for further study.

We know that truly listening is essential to supporting people in their academic and professional development. That's why we design not only the learning process, but also the stages before and after it, drawing on contributions from our students. We gather their views and feedback through surveys, representative bodies and their participation in teaching improvement processes. We also maintain active dialogue with course instructors, employers, researchers and other key groups.

Learning materials and resources at the UOC

The resources available at the UOC are digital, interactive and multimedia, offered in a range of formats. Students can access them whenever they want, from any place and on any device. Their design and development focus on supporting students through each course, providing tools and guidance on how to get the most out of them.

Students also have access to the Library, a key learning support service within the university's educational model. From the very beginning, it was conceived as a fully virtual tool, designed for and rooted in the online environment. All its services are entirely digital.

Learning assessment

We assess student learning using a formative, competency-based, inclusive, digital and academically rigorous approach that is mindful of artificial intelligence (AI). We see assessment as a way to provide guidance and support. Teaching staff provide ongoing feedback and encourage self-regulation, which means helping students to become aware of, and take responsibility for, their own learning process. 

This continuous assessment enables students to progressively acquire and strengthen the target competencies. 

All assessment takes place in the digital environment. It involves a thorough process that includes measures to guarantee academic integrity and verify students' identity and authorship.

Does the UOC methodology prepare students for the world of work?

Our methodology turns online learning into a supported, guided experience that equips students with the essential transferable skills needed to thrive in the labour market. 

Students at the UOC are more accustomed than most to working and interacting in virtual environments. They develop a range of abilities that are in high demand in the job market, such as self-management, autonomous learning, discipline, self-motivation and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

We know that the world is constantly changing, which is why our programmes also instil a global ethical commitment. This competency prepares students to make a positive impact in their communities and professional environments.