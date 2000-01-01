What's it like to study at the UOC?
At the UOC, we design learning processes to offer students personalized support throughout their studies.
Learning at the university also focuses on applying knowledge to real-life situations: the challenges and activities students work through apply a hands-on approach, grounded in professional and social contexts.
Our model encourages students to reflect, strengthen their critical thinking and self-awareness, and learn collaboratively. These are key skills that will serve them well in their professional lives.