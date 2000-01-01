educational model innovation

At the UOC, we continually innovate our educational model and evolve the learning environment in which it takes place, ensuring we keep pace with technological and social change.

The eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC) is our hub for educational innovation. It advises teaching staff on the design of programmes and courses, supports the implementation of new techno-pedagogic solutions, and drives improvements in teaching and learning processes.

The eLinC also supports teaching innovation initiatives and promotes the use of data analysis to guide evidence-based improvements.

In this way, the eLinC provides an ecosystem where new ideas and emerging trends can be tested and analysed, and where their impact on teaching and learning can be assessed, all with the aim of generating data that inform the continuous improvement of the teaching and learning experience.

It also leads and promotes key institutional innovation projects that aim to shape a new, enhanced educational model. This model places lifelong support at the core of our mission.