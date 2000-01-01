educational model innovation

Innovation in the educational model
At the UOC, we continually innovate our educational model and evolve the learning environment in which it takes place, ensuring we keep pace with technological and social change.
The eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC) is our hub for educational innovation. It advises teaching staff on the design of programmes and courses, supports the implementation of new techno-pedagogic solutions, and drives improvements in teaching and learning processes.
The eLinC also supports teaching innovation initiatives and promotes the use of data analysis to guide evidence-based improvements.
In this way, the eLinC provides an ecosystem where new ideas and emerging trends can be tested and analysed, and where their impact on teaching and learning can be assessed, all with the aim of generating data that inform the continuous improvement of the teaching and learning experience.
It also leads and promotes key institutional innovation projects that aim to shape a new, enhanced educational model. This model places lifelong support at the core of our mission.
This means that personalized guidance for students is central to designing the learning process, developing key skills and defining how learning is assessed. It also extends to how we support our community through the wider personal and professional stages of their lives.
We do all of this by listening to our students and by taking into account the perspectives of the many other people who shape the university, both inside and beyond it (employers, researchers, course instructors, etc.).
The enhanced educational model, together with the institutional Insígnia project that drives it, aims to empower individuals to plan and manage their professional careers. It helps them make informed decisions aligned with their interests and competencies, while also considering lifelong learning opportunities and the evolving demands of the job market.
At the UOC, we're rethinking the future of online education
One of the initiatives organized by the eLinC and promoted by the Office of the Vice Rector for Teaching and Learning is #UOC2TheFuture.
This annual hybrid gathering brings together members of the UOC community, namely teaching staff, students and collaborators, to discuss emerging scenarios in educational innovation and to share innovative projects and experiences, all with the aim of improving online higher education.
Discussing the future of education
Diálogos sobre el futuro de la educación is a series of online discussions about the future of education. This initiative comes from the Observatory of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey (TEC), the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs' at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP), and the UOC's eLearning Innovation Center.