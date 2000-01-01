What will we do?

The chair will analyse the audiovisual ecosystem, design innovation and training strategies and transfer knowledge to 3Cat, industry and society in general, with the public audiovisual service playing a central role.

1. Analysis of the audiovisual ecosystem

The chair will constantly analyse narratives, emerging formats and audiovisual consumption habits linked to media digitalization and platformization. Through its Observatory of Narratives, Consumption Habits and Emerging Audiovisual Formats, it will identify trends, challenges and opportunities, with a particular focus on the requirements of the public audiovisual service.

2. Innovation and education strategies

Based on its analysis, the chair will drive innovation, training and experimentation strategies, bringing together academic research, industry and society. It will organize specialized seminars for 3Cat employees and educational activities for students, and provide opportunities for collaboration, designed to develop new narratives and high-quality formats.

3. Knowledge transfer, dissemination and social impact

The chair will foster the effective transfer of knowledge to 3Cat, the audiovisual sector and the general public by publishing reports as open access, holding conferences for professionals and disseminating its work. The aim is to make the audiovisual culture more diverse, critical and socially relevant.