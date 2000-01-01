UOC-3Cat Chair in Narratives, Consumption Habits and Emerging Audiovisual Formats
Addressing this challenge is the raison d'être of the UOC-3Cat Chair in Narratives, Consumption Habits and Emerging Audiovisual Formats, which has been created with the clear goal of analysing current changes, anticipating trends and establishing firm links between research, industry and society.
The chair is part of a strategic alliance between the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and 3Cat (the Catalan-language streaming service), based on a shared vision: the need to strengthen innovation, knowledge transfer and the commitment to culture and diversity in the audiovisual sector.
Main objectives
The main goal of the chair is to examine, interpret and anticipate significant changes in audiovisual narratives, emerging formats and consumption habits in relation to media digitalization and platformization.
Based on this general objective, the chair will:
- Foster rigorous, critical and applied research into changes in audiovisual narratives, emerging formats and consumption habits in television, digital platforms, streaming services and podcasts.
- Encourage cultural and narrative diversity in audiovisual media, resisting homogenization processes and ensuring that a variety of voices, views and sensitivities are represented.
- Build a lasting cohesive partnership linking academic research, the audiovisual sector and society at large to Catalonia’s public audiovisual services. The chair will act as a hub, to ensure that innovations in storytelling and technology adhere to principles of quality, diversity, inclusion and cultural value.
- Facilitate the effective transfer of knowledge to industry professionals, institutions and different audiences, turning research into tools, guidelines and practices that help build a more relevant, innovative and socially responsible audiovisual ecosystem.
What will we do?
The chair will analyse the audiovisual ecosystem, design innovation and training strategies and transfer knowledge to 3Cat, industry and society in general, with the public audiovisual service playing a central role.
1. Analysis of the audiovisual ecosystem
The chair will constantly analyse narratives, emerging formats and audiovisual consumption habits linked to media digitalization and platformization. Through its Observatory of Narratives, Consumption Habits and Emerging Audiovisual Formats, it will identify trends, challenges and opportunities, with a particular focus on the requirements of the public audiovisual service.
2. Innovation and education strategies
Based on its analysis, the chair will drive innovation, training and experimentation strategies, bringing together academic research, industry and society. It will organize specialized seminars for 3Cat employees and educational activities for students, and provide opportunities for collaboration, designed to develop new narratives and high-quality formats.
3. Knowledge transfer, dissemination and social impact
The chair will foster the effective transfer of knowledge to 3Cat, the audiovisual sector and the general public by publishing reports as open access, holding conferences for professionals and disseminating its work. The aim is to make the audiovisual culture more diverse, critical and socially relevant.
Director and team
Director:
- Jordi Sánchez Navarro. Professor at the UOC and co-coordinator of the GAME research group.
Academic team:
- Manel Jiménez Morales. Associate Professor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture.
- Judith Clares Gavilán. Professor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Silvia Martínez Martínez. Lecturer in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Mireia Montaña Blasco. Associate Professor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Lola Costa Gálvez. Lecturer in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Sonia Herrera Sánchez. Lecturer of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Marta Lopera Mármol. Associate Professor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Elena Neira. Course instructor at the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
Monitoring committee
- Sandra Sanz Martos. Associate dean for Alliances, Community and Culture at the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
- Daniel Aranda Juárez. Coordinator of the GAME (Learning, Media and Entertainment) research group, at the Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations (UOC-TRÀNSIC).
- Cristina Villà, Director of Innovation, Research and Digital Strategy at 3Cat.
- Maties Ramos, Head of Innovation, Knowledge and Audiences at 3Cat.