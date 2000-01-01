Barcelona-UOC Chair in Digital Economy
The mission of the Barcelona UOC Chair in Digital Economy is to foster strategic actions, synergies, work dynamics and instruments to ensure that public policies and city ecosystems can face the challenges of the platform economy. It seeks to harness the opportunities this economy offers for development and democratization based on action research, the co-creation of public policies, entrepreneurial drive and training.
The Chair is attached to the UOC Internet Interdisciplinary Institute's (IN3) Digital Commons (DIMMONS) research group, and has been created in conjunction with Barcelona City Council and Barcelona Activa.
Objectives
- Foster action research, co-creation of public policies and entrepreneurship in the sharing economy.
- Promote strategic actions to ensure that public policies and city ecosystems can face the challenges of both the platform economy and the sharing economy.
- Creation of public policies in the field of social digital innovation.
- Training in the Chair's different lines of action: completion of doctoral theses as part of an industrial doctorates scheme, internship programmes, final degree project awards, other projects and competitions.
Working team
- Mayo Fuster Morell: Chair director and principal investigator with the DIMMONS group at the UOC IN3.
- Ricard Espelt (coord.), Núria Vega, Melissa Renau, Elsa Soro, Vera Vidal and Adrià Garcia. DIMMONS group researchers.
- Carlos Guadián, Laia Orozco and Sara Ramis: Producers, coordinators and communication officers.
For a sharing economy centred on people's well-being and the right to the city
The Chair aims to develop actions that support the Sharing Cities Declaration and aid its incorporation into public policies, and to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.
It also falls within the context of the impact of COVID-19 and the transition towards a new world socio-economic order that demands an urgent response.
The Chair will enable Barcelona to continue to be an international benchmark in the sharing economy. At the same time, it aims to be a tool to promote cooperation with and between international cities.
It also wants to serve as an instrument to foster the digitization of companies and make the platforms with links to Barcelona international benchmarks.