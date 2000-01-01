For a sharing economy centred on people's well-being and the right to the city

The Chair aims to develop actions that support the Sharing Cities Declaration and aid its incorporation into public policies, and to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.

It also falls within the context of the impact of COVID-19 and the transition towards a new world socio-economic order that demands an urgent response.

The Chair will enable Barcelona to continue to be an international benchmark in the sharing economy. At the same time, it aims to be a tool to promote cooperation with and between international cities.

It also wants to serve as an instrument to foster the digitization of companies and make the platforms with links to Barcelona international benchmarks.