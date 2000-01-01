UNESCO Chair on Food, Culture and Development
Course offering
Food plays a central role in our societies, cultures, economies and personal lives, but few understand how food makes it to our plates. Our programmes are designed for individuals interested in enhancing their understanding and analysis of agriculture and food policy, and increasing their understanding of the social, cultural and economic factors that influence and shape the development and enforcement of agriculture governance.
This combination presents an opportunity to explore connections between the historical, political, scientific, strategic and ethical considerations involved in the organization of food policy and agriculture internationally. The programmes train students to identify and generate solutions for just and sustainable food systems. It attracts a diversity of learners, from professionals to those just starting their careers. All of our students share an interest in the organization of food systems and in food governance.
Activities
Structure of the chair
- Dr. F. Xavier Medina, director
- Jordi Bages-Querol, secretary
- Executive Council
- Dra. Alícia Aguilar
- Dr. F. Xavier Medina
- Dr. Jordi Tresserras
- Dra. Laura Solanilla
- Advisory Council
- Dra. Alicia Aguilar
- Marcelo Álvarez
- Dr. Ricardo Ávila
- Pepa Aymamí
- Dra. Miriam Bertran
- Dr. Luis Cantarero
- Dr. Jesús Contreras
- Dr. Sandro Dernini
- Frédéric Duhart
- Igor de Garine
- José M. Iglesias
- Dr. Julián López García
- Dra. Helen Macbeth
- Dr. Lorenzo Mariano
- Dr. Oriol Miralbell
- Dr. Enric Olivé
- Dr. Fabio Parasecoli
- Cristina Petracchi
- Dr. Jean-Pierre Poulain
- Claudia Roden
- Dra. Mariluz Rodrigo
- Dr. Francesc Saigí
- Dr. Lluís Serra-Majem
- Damià Serrano
- Dra. Laura Solanilla
- Dr. Jordi Tresserras
- Dr. José A. Vázquez-Medina