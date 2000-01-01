UNESCO Chair on Food, Culture and Development

Course offering

Food plays a central role in our societies, cultures, economies and personal lives, but few understand how food makes it to our plates. Our programmes are designed for individuals interested in enhancing their understanding and analysis of agriculture and food policy, and increasing their understanding of the social, cultural and economic factors that influence and shape the development and enforcement of agriculture governance.

This combination presents an opportunity to explore connections between the historical, political, scientific, strategic and ethical considerations involved in the organization of food policy and agriculture internationally. The programmes train students to identify and generate solutions for just and sustainable food systems. It attracts a diversity of learners, from professionals to those just starting their careers. All of our students share an interest in the organization of food systems and in food governance.

Activities