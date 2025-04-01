Campus
CHAIRS

UOC - VASS Foundation Chair in Digital Transformation without Barriers: Employability and Inclusion

Main objectives

  • Promote access to employment for people with disabilities through training by creating training and awareness programmes that enhance the digital skills of disabled collectives.
  • Promote impact measurement and inclusive training in partner companies.
  • Promote research and innovation as additional levers of support to improve the professional integration of this collective in ordinary settings.
  • Disseminate knowledge and raise awareness of society by organizing outreach and knowledge transfer activities on the importance of breaking down barriers and building a culture of awareness about disabilities.

Trainings

  • Free courses.
  • Online asynchronous mode.
  • Language: Spanish.
  • Aimed at people with disabilities over 18 years old

Courses for 2026

Duration: 25 hours

Accessible Design

Starts in May; language of instruction: Spanish

Duration: 25 hours

AI Applied to Employability

Starts in June; language of instruction: Spanish

Duration: 25 hours

Programming with Python A1

Starts in September; language of instruction: Spanish

Duration: 25 hours

Programming with Python A2

Starts in October; language of instruction: Spanish

Register with this link

Register

Courses completed in 2025

Duration: 6 weeks

Accessible Design. Online course

Closed enrollment

Duration: 5 weeks

Digital Productivity. Online course

Closed enrollment

Duration: 5 weeks

Content Management. Online course.

Closed enrollment

Duration: 6 weeks

Basic Python Programming. Online course

Closed enrollment

Activities

2025

  • April 1, 2025: First Meeting of the Chair members in Madrid.
  • June 25, 2025: Presentation of the Chair in Madrid.
  • September/October 2025: Launch of training programmes focused on people with disabilities to promote their inclusion in the workforce through a select series of relevant skill areas in the digital field.
  • October 24, 2025: Accessibility Hackathon.
  • November 15, 2025: Call for applications for the Responsible STEM Awards to the best final bachelor's, master's, or postgraduate theses from the UOC's Computer Science, Multimedia, and Telecommunications Department, which, due to their content, represent an improvement in the living conditions of people with disabilities, an advance in the accessibility of technological products and services, and an improvement in their employability.

2026

2027

  • International hackathon.

Directors and team

Directors

Technical coordination

Advisory board

 

Joint monitoring committee

Research and Management of Training