CHAIRS
UOC - VASS Foundation Chair in Digital Transformation without Barriers: Employability and Inclusion
Main objectives
- Promote access to employment for people with disabilities through training by creating training and awareness programmes that enhance the digital skills of disabled collectives.
- Promote impact measurement and inclusive training in partner companies.
- Promote research and innovation as additional levers of support to improve the professional integration of this collective in ordinary settings.
- Disseminate knowledge and raise awareness of society by organizing outreach and knowledge transfer activities on the importance of breaking down barriers and building a culture of awareness about disabilities.
Trainings
- Free courses.
- Online asynchronous mode.
- Language: Spanish.
- Aimed at people with disabilities over 18 years old
Courses for 2026
Courses completed in 2025
Activities
2025
- April 1, 2025: First Meeting of the Chair members in Madrid.
- June 25, 2025: Presentation of the Chair in Madrid.
- September/October 2025: Launch of training programmes focused on people with disabilities to promote their inclusion in the workforce through a select series of relevant skill areas in the digital field.
- October 24, 2025: Accessibility Hackathon.
- November 15, 2025: Call for applications for the Responsible STEM Awards to the best final bachelor's, master's, or postgraduate theses from the UOC's Computer Science, Multimedia, and Telecommunications Department, which, due to their content, represent an improvement in the living conditions of people with disabilities, an advance in the accessibility of technological products and services, and an improvement in their employability.
2026
February 24, 2026:
- Conference Digital Transformation Without Barriers: Results, Alliances, and Business Initiatives for Inclusion (At the UOC Campus).
- Second Meeting of the Chair Members in Barcelona.
- May/October, 2026: start of the second edition of training programmes designed for people with disabilities to foster their integration into the workforce.
- May 21, 2026: Participation of the UOC-FVASS Chair, under the VASS Foundation's thematic framework "Digital Talent for All," in the Extraordinary National Meeting of the Colombian Network of Higher Education Institutions for Disability and the 1st In-Person Meeting – Central Node of ASCUN (ASCUN Center in Bogotá, Colombia).
- October 19, 2026: Presentation of the work carried out by the Chair on inclusion at the opening of the Saló d'ocupació (Employment Fair) at the Palau Macaya (Barcelona).
- November 27, 2026: International webinar "Disability Dynamic Cities".
- December 7 and 8, 2026: Presentation of the workshop "Empowering People with Disabilities Through Digital Skills Training" at the Congress ASE/16th ASEE Conference by Marc Badia, who will share the Chair's progress and results in digital inclusion and employability. (Liverpool).
2027
- International hackathon.
Directors and team
Directors
- Marta López Costa. Director of the Chair (UOC)
- Antonio Rueda Guglieri. Co-director of the Chair (VASS Foundation)
Technical coordination
- Arantxa Rodríguez Arnedo. Corporate Project Manager (UOC)
- Natalia Fuentes Pampliega. Marketing and Communications Director (VASS Foundation)
Advisory board
- Ignacio Tremiño Gómez. Vice President of the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation (FLM) and Vice President of Impulsa Igualdad CyL.
- Pilar Rojas Caja. Senior Leader Corporate Culture, Diversity and Employee Experience at REPSOL.
- Ignacio González Cabello. Manager of the Employability and Educational Innovation Department at the Telefónica Foundation.
- Mari Satur Torre Calero. Manager of the Spanish Red Cross Foundation.
- Miguel López Quesada. President of the Spanish Association of Communication Directors (Dircom).
- Pedro Martínez López. President of the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities in the Region of Murcia and Manager of Fundown.
- Israel González Carrasco. Director of the Spanish Center for Subtitling and Audio Description (CESyA).
- Marc Badia Muntané. Coordinator of the "Col·labora" Labour Inclusion Service at the Catalan Down Syndrome Foundation.
- Jesús Celada Pérez, United Nations ambassador for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
- Daniel Riera Terrén. Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at UOC.
- Andrea Jardí Ferré. Associate professor and predoctoral researcher of the University of Barcelona.
Joint monitoring committee
- Carlos Gironella Guzmán. Public Sector Principle in Catalonia (VASS).
- José Samuel Berigüete Valero. Academic Director of VASS University.
- Joan Carles Medina Alcaraz. Associate Dean for Research at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences (UOC)
- Maite Fernández Ferrer. Associate Dean for Alliances, Community and Culture at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences (UOC)
Research and Management of Training
- Mariana Ierocades, researcher (UOC).
- Sonia Fernández García, designer of training programs (UOC).