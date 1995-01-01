Campus

Types of alliances

International

Our commitment to recover the transformative role of universities within society drives us to collaborate with institutions and universities around the world. Through collaboration and joint projects with different institutions, we promote research with greater impact and training aimed at equipping citizens with global skills to help make internationalization more accessible.

The UOC engages in international academic collaborations with universities and higher education institutions that share our desire to transform education through innovative online learning models, promoting cooperation, knowledge exchange and the improvement of lifelong skills.

These alliances take multiple forms, including virtual mobility programmes, which allow students to take courses online; academic gateways and shared curricular pathways; and participation in international networks and consortia.

In addition, these collaborations include training and capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff at education institutions, specialized guidance on the design and deployment of online education models, support in assessment and quality assurance processes, and initiatives to strengthen the digital and intercultural competencies of education communities.

These alliances help strengthen higher education ecosystems, expand access to lifelong learning and generate a positive and sustainable impact in the regions where the UOC collaborates.

These collaborations focus on strengthening, recognizing and improving the quality of online education in the field of higher education and public policy. The UOC supports public bodies, ministries and institutions in defining regulatory frameworks, criteria and indicators for recognizing online education, as well as in designing and implementing quality assurance systems for digital environments.

In addition, it collaborates on training for experts and technical staff in higher education quality assessment and management via specialized programmes and expert advice. These alliances also include the development of lifelong learning programmes for public administration staff and the promotion of study grant programmes, with the aim of facilitating access to quality online higher education.

At the UOC, we engage in alliances with international bodies and multilateral institutions to strengthen and ensure recognition for online education as a quality higher education model.

We strategically promote specialized knowledge transfer, institutional capacity building and professional training in digital environments, in line with the social, economic and educational challenges of each region.

We strive to broaden access to online higher education by offering study grants and collaborating on initiatives that influence public policies, reference frameworks, and practices focused on quality assurance and the continuous improvement of higher education systems in various settings.

Academic

The UOC builds strategic academic alliances with local and international institutions. We collaborate with leading institutions to drive social transformation, promote a more inclusive educational model and, in doing so, address current social challenges.

Academic collaborations

Collaborative course programmes between two higher education institutions that combine training from two or more institutions to offer students an enriching academic experience, often with an international or interdisciplinary dimension.

Course programmes designed and taught jointly with another institution, in which students obtain a single degree/certificate issued by both institutions, or in collaboration with both institutions, at the end of the programme.

Microcredentials are digital certificates that validate specific professional competencies and provide employers with clear, shareable evidence of your skills. They are earned through specialized courses with a flexible format, worth a maximum of six credits and designed to be the fastest path to professional development.

They are a key tool for improving employability and for reskilling/upskilling for future roles. Ultimately, they ensure that your competencies remain aligned with labour market demands and current social challenges.

At the UOC, we promote virtual mobility in partnership with education institutions and university networks around the world. The aim is to expand students' options to gain international experience and acquire global skills.

Virtual mobility programmes encourage the exchange of academic experiences with students and teachers from all over the world. These experiences enrich your CV and reinforce global, social and digital skills that will be essential in future professional roles.

Virtual mobility programmes, conducted in collaboration with another higher education institution or within a network, are educational experiences that allow students from universities around the world to take one or more courses in the virtual classrooms of the host university. Once successfully completed, they are recognized in the student's academic record at their home university.  They can be INBOUND (at the UOC) or OUTBOUND (the UOC is the home university).

The UOC's academic gateways are a structured mobility mechanism whereby students from another institution undertake part of their programme directly on the UOC's Virtual Campus.

Experience and value

Students fully integrate into the UOC's classrooms, experiencing its unique methodology alongside the rest of the UOC community. This immersion encourages direct cultural exchange and reinforces the acquisition of global skills. In addition, it provides an opportunity for academic cooperation between institutions in which academic peers also engage in this international experience.

Recognition and qualification

The home university fully recognizes the credits earned at the UOC, in accordance with the table agreed upon by the academic peers of both institutions.

Internships are a key training activity where students contribute their knowledge and talent to your organization. This allows them to round out their academic training and acquire essential skills and abilities to boost their career.

Modes available:

  • Curricular: these internships form part of the programme of study and are mandatory to obtain the degree.
  • Non-curricular: these are voluntary internships designed to enhance students' professional experience and employability.

We support institutions in improving the skills of their teams through training. We offer flexible solutions for companies, administrations, education institutions and the third sector with the aim of reinforcing the key knowledge and profiles of each organization.

Types of support and training:

  • Open training (UOC portfolio): access to specialized UOC programmes (master's degrees, expert diplomas, open courses, etc.), with students joining the UOC's regular classes.
  • Bespoke training: design of personalized programmes for your organization, focused on specific skills.
  • Specific sessions: webinars, seminars and meetings with UOC experts.

Drawing on our knowledge and experience, we support governments, institutions and teaching communities around the world in different areas of knowledge.

For the digital transformation of education, we support education institutions in analysing their current situation and developing their own online educational model. In recent years, we have supported a number of international institutions.

We collaborate with those seeking to integrate aspects of online learning into their educational models through knowledge transfer, analysis of different contexts, specialized training in education and ICT, and quality assurance in higher education. 

Talent recruitment

The UOC's Career and Employment Services offer personalized solutions to help you reach the talent you need. Through our job bank and Online Employment Fair, we connect you with students and professionals from the Alumni network to help meet your organization's needs.

Drawing on our expertise and the innovative technological tools developed by the UOC, we provide your organization with a comprehensive overview of the job market, together with guidance on skill profiles, salary trends and job demands.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship

Specializing in the digital realm, the UOC's research is helping to build the world of tomorrow and bring about the changes needed to tackle global challenges.

Research and knowledge transfer projects

Organizations can collaborate with the UOC in the joint design and execution of research and innovation projects, both in competitive calls and through bilateral agreements.

Joint participation in knowledge transfer projects through the development of concept tests and prototypes, among other activities.

The Industrial Doctorates Plan is a programme run by the Government of Catalonia to encourage doctoral students to produce strategic research projects in companies, while undertaking research training at a university to support their doctoral thesis.

Industrial doctorates allow companies to tackle strategic challenges with the support of a UOC research team and a doctoral candidate who is fully dedicated to the work. This formula facilitates the recruitment of highly qualified talent, promotes R&I projects aligned with the needs of the organization, and reduces costs and risks thanks to public co-financing and scientific support from the university.

Contracting of research services

The UOC's research groups offer R&I services to third parties, including companies, public administrations and social organizations, based on their scientific and research experience. These services may take the form of reports, studies, guidance, technical tests, specialized training or the development of tools, and always aim to apply university knowledge to the real needs of society.

The UOC has laboratories and facilities equipped with the most innovative technology in its R&I Hub, which organizations can hire in accordance with agreed usage rates. This allows organizations to access state-of-the-art technology and know-how without having to invest in their own infrastructure.

The UOC provides companies with a portfolio of protected R&I results (intellectual and industrial property) that can be licensed for use and exploitation. This includes software and digital platforms, methodologies and protocols, educational content and technological resources developed within research projects.

Institutional collaborations in research

R&I chairs are our formula for strategic collaboration with external organizations, including companies, foundations, public administrations and other bodies. Their fundamental purpose is to generate, transfer and exchange knowledge to strengthen the link between the UOC community and its socioeconomic surroundings.

This is a medium-to-long-term commitment to develop a wide range of activities, including training, research, knowledge transfer and technology, with the aim of generating and exchanging knowledge in a specific field. These chairs serve as a reliable platform for innovation and shared knowledge.

Companies can support, through sponsorship or patronage, the UOC's conferences, programmes and R&I activities (congresses, seminars, awards, entrepreneurship programmes, etc.). This collaboration reinforces the company's position as an innovative agent committed to knowledge, increases its brand visibility in specialized environments, and facilitates access to research networks, talent and innovation ecosystems linked to the UOC.

Institutional collaborations in entrepreneurship

Organizations can collaborate with the UOC's entrepreneurship programmes as strategic partners, mentors or investors. This collaboration allows them to access a continuous flow of entrepreneurial projects and innovative solutions, jointly design challenges with the university and detect new business and investment opportunities linked to the UOC community's talent.

Social engagement and collaboration

Our alliances multiply our social impact. We collaborate with the third sector and NGOs to address today's social challenges through teaching, innovation and research. We foster knowledge exchange with organizations and institutions that strive for social transformation, sustainability, equality and social justice. Let's turn the UOC's knowledge into the driving force for a better future.

UOC volunteering programme with social organizations 

The UOC's volunteering programme with social organizations connects the student community with the third sector, NGOs and administrations to help break down inequalities and improve our environment. Throughout their academic career, students have the opportunity to actively participate in social programmes and projects in the third sector. University volunteering provides a learning environment for acquiring interdisciplinary skills and integrating the values of solidarity, coexistence, equity, participatory democracy, justice and active citizenship. 

Refugee student mentoring programme

The refugee student mentoring programme supports individuals whose academic and professional lives have been cut short due to forced exile from their countries of origin during their time at university. Volunteers from the UOC community support refugee grant recipients as they settle into university life and become accustomed to the online educational model.

University service learning is an educational approach that combines learning processes with community service in a project that has real impact. It gives students an authentic training experience rooted in real-life situations, as well as the chance to apply their theoretical knowledge from a social, critical and civic-minded perspective. During the course, social organizations collaborate with students to find practical solutions to the problems or challenges identified, with an immediate and direct impact on the community they serve, unlike more theoretical research. Service learning provides organizations with access to modern methodologies, research tools and advanced techniques, enabling them to enhance their initiatives and processes and better support their target groups.

At the UOC, service learning can be carried out as part of a course, or within participatory final projects. 

Participatory final projects 

As a university, we engage with social transformation through applied research. Participatory final projects connect students, teachers and non-profit organizations to respond to real challenges in our environment. Through co-creation processes with society, this approach makes it possible to generate solutions that support sustainable development, reinforce community engagement and foster the development of critical, globally minded citizens.

The Agency: virtual internships with an ethical and social focus

We run a learning and collaboration forum where UOC students work with social organizations to address their communication challenges. This is a university service learning initiative that combines practical training with social engagement to promote transformative communication with a real local impact.

Welcome programme for refugees and asylum seekers

Collaborate with the programme to guarantee refugees' access to quality, inclusive and equitable education, through study grants, psychosocial services or legal advice. 

Global justice projects

We spearhead transformative projects for global justice to strengthen university development cooperation through critical research, innovative teaching and community action. We cultivate the academic community's critical awareness and active involvement in the global context by integrating academic knowledge and social practice. We also generate synergies with other institutions, organizations and third sector bodies, as well as Latin American universities and other educational institutions in countries in the Global South. 

Sustainability and health projects

In collaboration with organizations and institutions, we promote healthier, more sustainable spaces and participatory activities, integrating a commitment to the environment, social harmony, well-being, and community and planetary health into our university culture.

Networks

The UOC is active in key national and international networks. This collaboration is essential to overcome the challenges of the future and guarantee access to quality higher education.

International

In order to ensure access to quality higher education and strengthen the key role of universities in achieving social transformation, collaboration between universities and other higher education institutions is essential.

In today's global society, international institutions and organizations must work together to tackle impending challenges and ensure that higher education remains accessible and fit for purpose. That's why the UOC takes part in Spain's national higher education networks and other international networks at the forefront of education and research.

Since October 2024, UOC rector Àngels Fitó has chaired the Executive Committee of the CINDA network, a specialist Ibero-American network that brings together universities from more than 15 countries. CINDA members manage interuniversity collaborations, generate and disseminate knowledge, and contribute to the development of higher education and university management policies.

The International Association of Universities (IAU) is a global network that brings together universities from all over the world to foster international collaboration and strengthen the transformative role of higher education in tackling global challenges. Founded in 1950 with the support of UNESCO, it promotes dialogue and teamwork, while ensuring that the university system contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With over 600 members from 130 countries, the IAU organizes congresses, seminars and thematic studies to encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practice in areas such as internationalization, quality education, equity, governance, research and innovation. It also champions university values such as diversity, academic freedom and sustainability.

The European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU) is a network of European online and distance-learning universities whose mission is to influence public policy relating to online and distance learning, while also raising funds for innovation in the area of e-learning. 

With more than 850 members from 48 different countries, the European Universities Association (EUA) is Europe's largest representative body of universities. Its objectives include influencing European public policies in relation to higher education, research and innovation, and serving as a forum for collaboration between member universities.

The Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (UDUAL) is a network of higher education institutions that fosters and strengthens relations between member institutions and other international organizations. The UOC is actively involved in redefining the role of universities in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Ibero-American University Association for Postgraduate Studies (AUIP) is an international organization that brings together universities from Latin America, Spain and Portugal with the aim of promoting postgraduate and doctoral studies in the region. Its overarching mission is to improve the quality of these programmes and promote the academic mobility of students, faculty members and researchers through grants, collaborative networks, and support for training and advanced research programmes.

Academic and research

The UOC is actively involved in a range of academic networks to promote academic excellence and increase the global impact of research through collaboration with other higher education institutions and research centres.

The European Distance and E-Learning Network (EDEN) is Europe's largest network of institutions and individuals involved in distance, digital and open education. Its purpose is to share knowledge and support collaboration among professionals in distance and e-learning.

European University Information Systems (EUNIS) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1993 and is now based in Paris. It brings together professionals responsible for IT-related management, development and policy in higher education in Europe. Its main mission is to contribute to the development of high-quality information systems and facilitate collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and experiences between its member institutions (universities and national/regional organizations), in order to drive digital transformation and improve the IT landscape within European higher education.

The Spanish Association of Universities with Information and Communication Degrees (ATIC) is a non-profit organization created in 2011 to continue the work of the former Conference of Deans. It brings together Spanish universities and faculties that teach undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the field of ICT. Its primary goal is to improve the quality of these university programmes. To this end, it provides a platform for its members to exchange ideas and experiences. It also establishes links with national and international institutions, organizations, and associations in the sector to promote academic excellence, research, and the social relevance of communication professions.

Established in 1995, the European Law Faculties Association (ELFA) is an international association that brings together more than 150 law faculties from across Europe and other continents, with the overriding aim of improving the quality of legal education and research in the field of European and comparative law. It serves as an inclusive international forum for discussing key topics, collaborating on educational reforms, exchanging good practices and promoting cooperation between universities. It also represents the interests of its members before European institutions, national education bodies, and other associations of legal professionals.

The Interuniversity Network of Postgraduate Studies in Tourism (REDIntur) is an association of Spanish universities that teaches official postgraduate programmes (master's and doctoral degrees) in the field of tourism. Its main objectives include academic collaboration, research and continuous programme improvement. It actively seeks to facilitate experience exchange, promote student and teacher mobility and coordinate RDI projects (such as the SICTUR scientific information platform). These efforts are all aimed at improving the quality of teaching and research in tourism, adapting them to the requirements of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), and collaborating with the tourism industry.

The Ibero-American Network for Mobile Technologies in Health (RITMOS) is an international research and collaboration network supported by the Ibero-American Programme in Science and Technology for Development (CYTED). Led by the UOC, it brings together more than 22 universities, research groups and health organizations from Latin America and Europe. Its main objective is to promote development, research and knowledge transfer in the field of mobile health (mHealth) and to foster the use of mobile devices and technologies to improve care processes, prevention, patient well-being and management of chronic diseases in the Ibero-American region, especially in areas with limited resources.

The Network of Universities for Children and Adolescents (RUIA) is an interdisciplinary collaboration project involving Spanish universities, public authorities and administrations, private entities and Spanish society at large, focusing on childhood and adolescence. Its main purpose is to develop, defend and ensure the rights of children and adolescents through research, innovation, training and the dissemination and transfer of knowledge.

The European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR) is Europe's leading independent academic society. Founded in 1970, it is dedicated to promoting and fostering transnational research, training and collaboration in the field of political science and its subdisciplines on a global scale.

Institutional

As an integral part of the Catalan and Spanish university systems, the UOC participates in the main institutional networks in Catalonia and Spain, as well as in technical working groups and several thematic networks.

The Catalan Public University Association (ACUP) brings together and represents Catalonia's eight public universities. Its objective is to combine forces and coordinate joint initiatives, programmes and projects to improve the quality, strategic development and international projection of the Catalan university system, thereby serving as a key driver for Catalonia's social and economic progress.

The Interuniversity Council of Catalonia (CIC) is the institutional body responsible for coordinating, consulting on and planning the Catalan university system on behalf of the Government of Catalonia. Its main function is to harmonize the policies of both public and private universities with those of the Government of Catalonia.

The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) is a non-profit association that represents the voices and interests of the majority of universities in Spain (both public and private). Its core mission is to serve as the liaison between higher education institutions and the Government of Spain, while promoting excellence in teaching, research, innovation and knowledge transfer across the Spanish university system.

The Vives Network of Universities brings together 22 universities from Catalan-speaking regions with the aim of creating a common university collaboration forum.

The University Network for Postgraduate Studies and Lifelong Learning (RUEPEP) is an association established under Organic Law 1/2002. Its primary focus is on individuals responsible for postgraduate training and lifelong learning at Spanish universities. The main objective of RUEPEP is to promote contact between Spanish universities on the specific subject of postgraduate studies and lifelong learning, from both an academic and a specialized management point of view.

The Spanish Network of University-Business Foundations (RedFUE) is a non-profit association that brings together foundations created to serve as the strategic link between Spanish universities and companies, with the aim of promoting collaboration, knowledge transfer, innovation and the employability of young talent. It acts as a platform to structure specialized joint training programmes, business practices, entrepreneurship and applied research projects, with a view to ensuring that the relationship between the academic and productive worlds translates into economic and social progress.

The Network of Gender Equality Units for University Excellence (RUIGEU) is an association that brings together all units, offices, observatories, commissions and secretariats that focus on equal opportunities between women and men at Spanish public universities (and some private member universities). Established in 2009, its primary mission is to promote genuine and effective equality within the university sphere. It serves as a collaborative platform for sharing best practices, coordinating common policies, drafting reports and proposals for CRUE and relevant authorities, and defending equality and non-discrimination rights in higher education and research.

The Universities for Diversity Network (RUD) is an association of public and private Spanish universities that work together to promote inclusion, diversity, equality and respect for different sexual orientations, identities and gender expressions within the university environment. Its main objectives are to eradicate discrimination on the grounds of LGTBI-phobia; promote awareness, training and research on affective, sexual and gender diversity; and implement policies and protocols that guarantee a safe and welcoming environment for the entire university community (students, teaching and research staff, and administrative and service staff).

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