The UOC engages in international academic collaborations with universities and higher education institutions that share our desire to transform education through innovative online learning models, promoting cooperation, knowledge exchange and the improvement of lifelong skills.

These alliances take multiple forms, including virtual mobility programmes, which allow students to take courses online; academic gateways and shared curricular pathways; and participation in international networks and consortia.

In addition, these collaborations include training and capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff at education institutions, specialized guidance on the design and deployment of online education models, support in assessment and quality assurance processes, and initiatives to strengthen the digital and intercultural competencies of education communities.

These alliances help strengthen higher education ecosystems, expand access to lifelong learning and generate a positive and sustainable impact in the regions where the UOC collaborates.