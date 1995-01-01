International
The UOC engages in international academic collaborations with universities and higher education institutions that share our desire to transform education through innovative online learning models, promoting cooperation, knowledge exchange and the improvement of lifelong skills.
These alliances take multiple forms, including virtual mobility programmes, which allow students to take courses online; academic gateways and shared curricular pathways; and participation in international networks and consortia.
In addition, these collaborations include training and capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff at education institutions, specialized guidance on the design and deployment of online education models, support in assessment and quality assurance processes, and initiatives to strengthen the digital and intercultural competencies of education communities.
These alliances help strengthen higher education ecosystems, expand access to lifelong learning and generate a positive and sustainable impact in the regions where the UOC collaborates.
These collaborations focus on strengthening, recognizing and improving the quality of online education in the field of higher education and public policy. The UOC supports public bodies, ministries and institutions in defining regulatory frameworks, criteria and indicators for recognizing online education, as well as in designing and implementing quality assurance systems for digital environments.
In addition, it collaborates on training for experts and technical staff in higher education quality assessment and management via specialized programmes and expert advice. These alliances also include the development of lifelong learning programmes for public administration staff and the promotion of study grant programmes, with the aim of facilitating access to quality online higher education.
At the UOC, we engage in alliances with international bodies and multilateral institutions to strengthen and ensure recognition for online education as a quality higher education model.
We strategically promote specialized knowledge transfer, institutional capacity building and professional training in digital environments, in line with the social, economic and educational challenges of each region.
We strive to broaden access to online higher education by offering study grants and collaborating on initiatives that influence public policies, reference frameworks, and practices focused on quality assurance and the continuous improvement of higher education systems in various settings.
Social engagement and collaboration
UOC volunteering programme with social organizations
The UOC's volunteering programme with social organizations connects the student community with the third sector, NGOs and administrations to help break down inequalities and improve our environment. Throughout their academic career, students have the opportunity to actively participate in social programmes and projects in the third sector. University volunteering provides a learning environment for acquiring interdisciplinary skills and integrating the values of solidarity, coexistence, equity, participatory democracy, justice and active citizenship.
Refugee student mentoring programme
The refugee student mentoring programme supports individuals whose academic and professional lives have been cut short due to forced exile from their countries of origin during their time at university. Volunteers from the UOC community support refugee grant recipients as they settle into university life and become accustomed to the online educational model.
University service learning is an educational approach that combines learning processes with community service in a project that has real impact. It gives students an authentic training experience rooted in real-life situations, as well as the chance to apply their theoretical knowledge from a social, critical and civic-minded perspective. During the course, social organizations collaborate with students to find practical solutions to the problems or challenges identified, with an immediate and direct impact on the community they serve, unlike more theoretical research. Service learning provides organizations with access to modern methodologies, research tools and advanced techniques, enabling them to enhance their initiatives and processes and better support their target groups.
At the UOC, service learning can be carried out as part of a course, or within participatory final projects.
Participatory final projects
As a university, we engage with social transformation through applied research. Participatory final projects connect students, teachers and non-profit organizations to respond to real challenges in our environment. Through co-creation processes with society, this approach makes it possible to generate solutions that support sustainable development, reinforce community engagement and foster the development of critical, globally minded citizens.
The Agency: virtual internships with an ethical and social focus
We run a learning and collaboration forum where UOC students work with social organizations to address their communication challenges. This is a university service learning initiative that combines practical training with social engagement to promote transformative communication with a real local impact.
Welcome programme for refugees and asylum seekers
Collaborate with the programme to guarantee refugees' access to quality, inclusive and equitable education, through study grants, psychosocial services or legal advice.
Global justice projects
We spearhead transformative projects for global justice to strengthen university development cooperation through critical research, innovative teaching and community action. We cultivate the academic community's critical awareness and active involvement in the global context by integrating academic knowledge and social practice. We also generate synergies with other institutions, organizations and third sector bodies, as well as Latin American universities and other educational institutions in countries in the Global South.
Sustainability and health projects
In collaboration with organizations and institutions, we promote healthier, more sustainable spaces and participatory activities, integrating a commitment to the environment, social harmony, well-being, and community and planetary health into our university culture.