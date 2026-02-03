Choose your Doctoral programme

What are online doctoral research courses?

UOC doctoral research courses are high-level university studies that train you in research techniques.

Learn how to conduct scientific investigations, with the flexibility of a fully online study method.

 

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

8 PhD programmes

About the UOC Doctoral School

The Doctoral School supervises PhD studies at the UOC and provides suitable environments for innovative, high-quality research. It works together with all the university's faculties.

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Research lines

Doctoral programs have research lines, and each of them has thesis proposals offered by the university's teaching and research staff. Check the thesis proposals at this link and contact the responsible researcher.

Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality