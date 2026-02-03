Choose your Doctoral programme
What are online doctoral research courses?
UOC doctoral research courses are high-level university studies that train you in research techniques.
Learn how to conduct scientific investigations, with the flexibility of a fully online study method.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
8 PhD programmes
About the UOC Doctoral School
The Doctoral School supervises PhD studies at the UOC and provides suitable environments for innovative, high-quality research. It works together with all the university's faculties.
Research lines
Doctoral programs have research lines, and each of them has thesis proposals offered by the university's teaching and research staff. Check the thesis proposals at this link and contact the responsible researcher.
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality