What are online doctoral research courses?
UOC doctoral research courses are high-level university studies that train you in research techniques.
Learn how to conduct scientific investigations, with the flexibility of a fully online study method.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
8 PhD programmes
About the UOC Doctoral School
The Doctoral School supervises PhD studies at the UOC and provides suitable environments for innovative, high-quality research. It works together with all the university's faculties and its two research centres, the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
Doctoral School grants
The UOC Doctoral School offers grants for the writing of PhD theses. To benefit from these grants, students must conduct their research projects on site at the UOC full-time.
Why choose the UOC?
Recommended by our graduates
87% would choose the UOC again.
81% are happy with their qualification.
87,500
Students
90%
Study and work.
Companies know us.
Educational model
A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.
International awards
We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.
104,501
Graduates