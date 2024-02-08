Online Expert Diploma in Multilateral Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
The course offers students a comprehensive understanding of key practices and strategies in global negotiation and cooperation. By studying practical cases, students explore different approaches and tactics in multilateral diplomacy and develop key skills such as effective communication, conflict management and collective decision-making.
Graduates of this programme will be well-prepared to lead global change, using the knowledge and skills they have acquired to tackle global problems, such as peace, security, sustainable development and human rights.
Boost your career
You can split your payment into instalments
There are a number of advantages to studying this type of course at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), compared with other options:
- Flexibility: the UOC offers an online teaching model that allows students to organize their studies according to their personal needs and circumstances.
- Personalized tutoring: UOC students have access to a personal tutor who will help them with their learning and provide support and guidance throughout the course.
- Practical approach: the UOC programme is designed to give students practical training geared to problem solving, which will prepare them for their future career.
-
Start
19 Mar 2025
-
10% Off
Early enrolment
-
15
Credits ECTS
-
Languages: English
-
Duration:
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
1st
1st Spanish-language online MBA in the world