Explainable artificial intelligence (AI) focuses on making the decision-making processes of AI systems, such as deep learning models, transparent and understandable to humans. As AI systems become increasingly powerful and widely used across multiple domains, their "black box" nature poses significant challenges for trust, accountability, and effective human oversight. The goal of explainable AI is to provide techniques that help understand how the AI systems represent the information, and how the information is used by the AI systems to produce outputs.

The field of explainable AI emerged around 2014, right after the beginning of the deep learning revolution [1,2]. Since then, several techniques have been developed to improve model interpretability. For example, feature attribution methods, such as LIME (Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations) [3] and SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) [4], estimate the contribution of each input feature to a model's prediction. In turn, visualization methods, such as CAM [5], are post hoc explainability methods for computer vision models that produce heatmaps to visualize the regions of the input data (images) that contributed the most to the output. Other techniques focus on revealing information of the internal representation learned by the model [6]. More recently, autonomous agents that actively probe models have emerged as a methodology of automating interpretability, enabling model analysis at scale. For instance, the Multimodal Automated Interpretability Agent (MAIA) [7] framework enables agents to perform iterative experimentation with specific multimodal tools, while the Self-Reflective Interpretability Agent (SAIA) [8] framework adds a self-reflection mechanism that allows the agent to revise faulty hypotheses based on experimental evidence, leading to more accurate and robust conclusions.

The use of one technique or another really depends on the purpose and context of the interpretability analysis, since different objectives, data modalities, and stakeholders require different forms of explanations [9]. For example, in model debugging and validation, feature attribution may help developers identify spurious correlations within the model and the data. Revealing spurious correlations is necessary to ensure alignment between the model behaviour and human expectations, which is essential in sensitive application domains such as healthcare. In contrast, automated interpretability agents offer scalable solutions for continuous model monitoring and evaluation in complex and dynamic environments.

This research line on explainable AI will focus on two complementary directions:

1. Application of existing explainability techniques to diverse domains, such as medical image analysis or interpretability of multi-modal models to support clinical decisions.

2. Development of novel explainability methods that go beyond current approaches in interpretability, with the ultimate goal of ensuring robustness and alignment with human expectations.

Bibliography

[1] B. Zhou, A. Khosla, A. Lapedriza, A. Oliva, and A. Torralba. "Object Detectors Emerge in Deep Scene CNNs." International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR). 2015.

[2] Q. Zhang, Z. Song-Chun, "Visual interpretability for deep learning: a survey", Frontiers of Information Technology & Electronic Engineering, 2018.

[3] M. T. Ribeiro, S. Singh, C. Guestrin, in Proc. 22nd ACM SIGKDD Int. Conf. Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining, USA 2016, pp. 1135–1144

[4] S. M. Lundberg, S.-I. Lee, Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, The MIT Press Number 12, Vol. 30, 2017.

[5] B. Zhou, A. Khosla, A. Lapedriza, A. Oliva, A. Torralba. Learning Deep Features for Discriminative Localization, CVPR, 2016.

[6] D. Bau, J-Y Zhu, H. Strobelt, A. Lapedriza, B. Zhou, A. Torralba, "Understanding the role of individual units in a deep neural network", Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), 2020.

[7] Tamar Rott Shaham, Sarah Schwettmann, Franklin Wang, Achyuta Rajaram, Evan Hernandez, Jacob Andreas, and Antonio Torralba. A multimodal automated interpretability agent. In Forty-first International Conference on Machine Learning, 2024.

[8] C. Li, J.Lopez-Camuñas, J. Thomas, J. Andreas, A. Lapedriza, A. Torralba, T. Rott, "Automated Detection of Visual Attribute Reliance with a Self-Reflective Agent", Neural Information and Processing Systems (NeurIPS), 2025.

[9] Ribera, Mireia, and Agata Lapedriza. "Can we do better explanations? A proposal of user-centered explainable AI." IUI Workshops. 2019.