SpinUOC 2021

Would you like to take part in a UOC entrepreneurial project? Do you study or have you studied at the University and do you want to make your business plan come true? On 17 June you’ll be able to hear first-hand about eight projects with lots of potential at the UOC's 9th annual entrepreneurship event, SpinUOC. From 7.00 pm, the stage at the former Estrella Damm Brewery in Barcelona (Carrer del Rosselló, 515) will be the venue for the protagonists ─ students, graduates and workers at the UOC ─ to talk about their projects in an innovative way.

A panel of experts has selected eight initiatives for their innovative nature, potential and social impact. The project promoters will creatively and briefly explain their proposals, with just five minutes per presentation.