SpinUOC 2020

The proposal registration process starts with publication of these rules and closes on 7 January 2020. If you have a project that meets the #SpinUOC criteria, simply complete the following online form to submit it.

Once registration has been accepted, participants must follow the itinerary explained below.

Phase 1: Initial training and project pre-selection

All the projects entered in this call will receive training in the entrepreneurial process given by the Hubbik online platform, which will be enabled once registration is accepted under the terms established by the organizers.

The training will consist of a fully online course on Business Idea Generation and Maturing, with an estimated duration of 40 hours.

At the same time, candidates must take part in two group sessions (with each session lasting three hours) which will be given in a blended format (candidates can either attend on-site or view it by streaming) in January 2020, on defining the business model and lean startup methodology (preparation of a business model canvas) and communication techniques (preparing the pitch).

This part of the process (training and initial guidance) will not be compulsory if you have stated that you have taken part in other entrepreneurship education or support processes (supporting documentation will be requested).

The compulsory documentation for assessing the project must be submitted from 8 January to 3 February 2020, which is the closing date of this phase, as follows: a canvas explaining the business model and your pitch, in the form of an explanatory video with a maximum duration of 90 seconds, featuring one or more members of the team who explain the project's key aspects, and an executive summary of the project following a template provided by the organization. The requirements for preparing and sending these documents are explained at the end of these rules, in Appendix 1.

At the end of this phase, a technical assessment committee will pre-select a maximum of 20 projects, analysing the documentation submitted on the basis of the following criteria: alignment with the UOC's fields of knowledge, innovativeness, viability and market transferability, the project sponsors' presentation abilities, and social impact.

The list of pre-selected projects will be published after 14 February.

Phase 2: Individualized guidance for the pre-selected projects

The pre-selected projects will take part in a second compulsory phase consisting of individualized guidance by an expert mentor (up to 4 hours) to develop and improve the submitted documents (canvas, pitch and executive summary). This phase will last from 17 February to 9 March 2020.

The goal pursued by these mentorships is to resolve the projects' specific needs in different areas, such as value proposition, channels, sources of income or customer segments. They will also enable attention to be paid to aspects of the pitch and the executive summary that need improving.

Upon completing this second guidance phase, the participants must provide the following documentation by 9 March at the latest: an evolved version of the canvas, that explains the business model, and a video pitch explaining the project, with a maximum duration of 90 seconds, and an executive summary (one-page) of the project, following a template that will be made available to the participants. These may be new documents or the same documents submitted in the first phase, as the participant thinks best, taking into account the mentor's recommendations.