Online Specialization Diploma in Regional Studies and International Institutions (UOC, UNITAR)

Presentation

This postgraduate course offers comprehensive training in regional studies and the key international institutions shaping world systems. The programme is designed for students who seek to gain a full understanding of world dynamics through regional studies and their relationship with international institutions. The course combines theoretical and practical units to provide the knowledge and skills needed to understand world dynamics and their relationship with key areas in the world and the international institutions that configure them.
There are a number of advantages to studying this type of course at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), compared with other options:

  • Flexibility: the UOC offers an online teaching model that allows students to organize their studies according to their personal needs and circumstances.
  • Personalized tutoring: UOC students have access to a personal tutor who will help them with their learning and provide support and guidance throughout the course.
  • Practical approach: the UOC programme is designed to give students practical training geared to problem solving, which will prepare them for their future career.

  • Start

    16 Oct 2024

  • 30

    Credits ECTS

  • Languages: English

  • Duration:

Together with:

  • Introduction to the UN System 4 ECTS
  • International Law and Institutions 4 ECTS
  • International Relations Systems and Theories 3 ECTS
  • International Political Economy 4 ECTS
  • EU and Eastern Europe in World Politics 3 ECTS
  • Latin America in World Politics 4 ECTS
  • Asia-Pacific in World Politics 4 ECTS
  • Africa and Middle East in World Politics 4 ECTS

Duration


At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of lifelong learning programs ranges from 1 month to 2 years, approximately:

  • Lifelong learning master's degree: 2 years
  • Specialization diploma: 1 year
  • Expert diploma: 1 semester (6 months)
  • Postgraduate course: between 1 and 6 months
     
Academic team

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • To develop a critical understanding of key questions and concepts related to international relations.
  • To demonstrate a comprehensive, substantive and practical knowledge of regional studies.
  • To develop analytical skills and the ability to think critically.
  • To participate effectively, efficiently and confidently in bilateral and multilateral work environments.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Competencies objectives

  • Ability to deal critically with literature concerning international relations and the way in which this literature interprets the empirical world of global politics.
  • An understanding of the main structure of governance, the history and development of the world from a variety of theoretical, regional and multidisciplinary perspectives.
  • The ability to argue and, based on data and theory, establish plausible explanations for international events and ways to validate or refute them.
  • To develop knowledge of the field of international relations through a study of international journals and specialized teaching material.
  • The ability to analyse arguments and evidence at international level.

Addressed to

  • Diplomatic service
  • Public sector employees with international responsibilities
  • Third sector and NGOs
  • Think tanks
  • Regional international organizations
  • International media
  • Intelligence and security
  • Higher education

Professional outings

  • Diplomatic service: Students who complete this course are well-prepared for a career in this field, as they will have acquired an in-depth understanding of the international system and international relations, and will have developed effective communication and problem-solving skills
  • International public sector employees: This programme prepares students for a career in international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union and other regional organizations.
  • Lawyers specializing in international law: Students who focus on international law can have a career specializing in this field, working nationally or internationally.
  • Public policy analysts: The programme also prepares students for a career in public policy analysis, especially in connection with international economics.
  • Research: Students with an interest in research can have a career in the fields of international relations, international law or regional studies.
Access requirements

To be admitted to the programme, you must have a university degree or two years’ work experience and/or professional experience in the following fields:

- Legal Practice and Representation

- Humanitarian Action

- Political Science

- Cities and Urbanism

- International Cooperation

- International Conflict

- Criminology

- Diplomacy

- Law

- Human Rights and Democracy

- Taxation

- Public Administration and Management

- Mediation

- International Relations

If the experience is not in one the fields established but is in another field, it will be assessed in each case.

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

Depending on the lifelong learning programme in question, students who complete their studies will be awarded a lifelong learning master's degree, a specialization diploma or an expert diploma.

Students who pass other continuing education courses will be awarded the corresponding certificate.
Enrolment and fees

  • Financial support

Important: if the company pays a percentage and the student the remaining percentage, the company's part must be paid by bank transfer, and the student's part using the available preferred payment option (transfer, direct debit or card direct debit).

