The development and consolidation of the network society have changed, and continue to transform, many aspects of our societies involving the interaction of key social, political and economic trends with hyper-digitalization processes.

The main focus in the social arena is on global issues, such as the datafication of everyday life, poverty, socio-economic development and the shift towards ageing populations. This is followed by the study of eHealth-related uses and practices by the public and healthcare professionals. In the political arena, the matters addressed include the impact on governance at various levels ranging from local to global issues, and their interaction with the matters traditionally forming the subject of study in political systems. This covers, firstly, concepts such as technopolitics, democratic innovation and digital democracy, including various forms of participation, deliberation and citizen sourcing fostered by online platforms; and secondly, the evolution of online social movements. The first main area of the economic field examines the sharing economy, the feminist economy and the economy for the common good, and their relationships with social innovation and the sharing economy. The second main area examines co-creation and innovation policies in emerging areas, as well as the conflicts and mobilizations linked to the regulation of socio-economic innovations.

Finally, the methodology area involves a critical reflection on the methodological innovations associated with datafication as regards both the implementation policies they entail and their governance, which are equivalent to concepts such as data justice. Furthermore, traditional quantitative and qualitative techniques will be supplemented by big data analysis and social network analysis methods.