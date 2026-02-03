Estudis de gènere, comunicació i desigualtat
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Estudis de comunicació i gènere
Theoretical and empirical research on media, media literacy, social networks with a focus from a gender perspective. Thesis proposals derived from the master's degree in Journalism and Digital Communication: Data and New Narratives are accepted.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Factors de gènere que influeixen en les motivacions dels i les joves per triar estudis i professions en TIC i STEM
The study of the development of gendered aspirations in STEM across secondary school years and the transition to higher education has been the scope of vast international research under the framework of the expectancy-value (EV) theory of achievement motivation. Similarly, many efforts have been conducted in the US and other international contexts to encourage the participation of girls in STEM, inspired by this EV theory and other theoretical frameworks, such as the stereotype threat theory, or the role and goal congruity theory.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Desenvolupament de rols de gènere i estereotips sobre les professions TIC i STEM durant la infantesa i l’adolescència
Young females do not choose STEM studies because they do not identify with the prototypical masculine stereotype frequently associated with STEM professionals. Knowing more about the content of gender stereotypes about STEM studies and occupations can provide inspiration for interventions oriented to challenge these stereotypes and their prescriptive role. The main goal of this research line is to therefore analyze the main developmental socialization factors that contribute to the formation of gender stereotypes about STEM professions during childhood and adolescence.
Investigador
- Dr Milagros Sáinz Ibañez
msainzi@uoc.edu
- Dr Julio Meneses
jmenesesn@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
La bretxa digital de gènere
The study of the gender digital divide faces new challenges due to the persistence of inequalities in terms of Internet access, but also with regards to digital skills, uses, and the design of technologies. ICTs can empower women’s opportunities to reverse inequalities and show the importance of including women’s talent in the design of ICT services and products that provide solutions to societal challenges like the ones associated to the current health crisis. From a mutual shaping of technology and society theoretical approach, it is necessary to examine women and men as consumers of digital devices and contents, but also as producers of these technologies.
Investigador
- Dr Milagros Sáinz Ibañez
msainzi@uoc.edu
- Dr Sergi Fàbregues
sfabreguesf@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Diversitat de gènere i ciència de la recerca col·laborativa
The “Science of Team Science” brings together a variety of disciplines addressing the conditions of collaborative knowledge production. The question how gender diversity affects scientific collaboration is key in this respect. Current developments strive to integrate a more dynamic view on team processes. Recent methodological (time-based social network analysis) as well as technical developments (sensor/video based monitoring and automatic labelling) allow exciting new questions to be posed regarding the impact of gender diversity on team processes.
Investigador
- Dr Jörg Müller
jmuller@uoc.edu
- Dr Julio Meneses
jmenesesn@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Biaixos de gènere i seguiment del comportament
Behavioral tracking technology (video but also sensor based) is increasingly prevalent across a variety of societal contexts, including security sector, medical and fitness devices but also Human Resource management. This research line aims at a critical examination of the use and misuses of behavioral tracking technology and its gendered implications. Behavioral tracking, when combined with artificial intelligence decision making can perpetuate gender-bias but also open up new and exciting research questions regarding gender patterns of social behavior.
Investigador
- Dr Jörg Müller
jmuller@uoc.edu
- Dr Julio Meneses
jmenesesn@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Canvi institucional per a la igualtat de gènere inclusiva en recerca i innovació
Our goal is to understand those factors that promote the effective design and implementation of inclusive gender equality interventions in research performing and research funding organizations as well as higher education institutions and the private sector. Interventions may take the form of a Gender Equality Plan, or Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Interventions- from an intersectional approach, amongst others. Analysis centers on the processes and outcomes of each phase of the intervention, from the design phase, to implementation, and outcomes whilst relevant context factors are taken into consideration. The main challenge is to understand how to make research more inclusive and diverse as well as produce better quality knowledge and innovations that respond to diverse needs. We also examine how to demonstrate real change through monitoring and evaluation of the change process.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Anticoneixement i antiinformació en la societat contemporània: anàlisi de la construcció de la nova esfera pública
This research line focuses on studying strategies for domination and control of the public sphere, grounded in disinformation, the implementation of falsehoods, and the cancellation of otherness as tools of purported political revolution. The approach is proposed as a starting point for critically and contextually analysing the expansion of anti-woke narratives, hate speech, and the advocacy of anti-political correctness. This encompasses studies on media and social network content, on the neutrality or instrumentalization of cultural products, on the ownership of information, as well as on the challenges and threats faced by communication and information rights as human rights.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Sostenibilitat social, conciliació i noves formes d’organització del treball
If modern work is to be sustainable, we need to rethink the balance between work and personal life in a context of technological and cultural transformation. Teleworking and new ways to organize work give us flexibility in time and space, but they can also intensify workloads and blur the lines between professional and private. From a gender perspective, these developments reveal persistent inequalities, as the burden of unpaid caregiving responsibilities more often falls on women. Fostering an equitable work-life balance involves designing inclusive work policies, recognizing the value of personal time, and redistributing caregiving tasks.
The aim of this line of research is to explore how work can be made more socially sustainable through the organization of work, work-life balance, gender equity and changing organizational cultures towards more inclusive and healthier work models.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Digitalització, intel·ligència artificial i desigualtats laborals
Accelerated digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in organizational, production and management processes are changing the world of work. These changes create a tension between the promise of greater efficiency and productivity at work and the consequences for the workforce, which have social, ethical and democratic implications. In order to explore these changes from a critical perspective, research will be carried out into the following:
- Discrimination in employment and biases related to gender, age, origin or functional diversity in the management algorithm.
- Discontent and controversy caused by precarious employment and intensified labour in digitalized workplaces and inequalities that shape careers and individuals' perception of work.
- Ethical and social implications arising from the development of algorithms in the workplace, with an examination of mechanisms that strengthen workers' protection and rights.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Intel·ligència artificial i el món del treball: poder, control social i noves formes d’acció col·lectiva i activisme laboral
Artificial intelligence is transforming the world of work by establishing new forms of power and control based on algorithmic management. AI systems automate monitoring and decision-making, regulating key organizational processes through the application of opaque criteria justified by efficiency. This creates asymmetries between those who design or own the algorithms and those who are governed by them, increasing inequalities and eroding workplace autonomy. In response, innovative forms of digital activism and associative practices which seek to defend rights, guarantee decent conditions and promote a fair technological transition are emerging. Collaborative platforms, digital unions and transnational movements are using AI and social media to highlight inequalities, coordinate action, and strengthen collective participation. This line of research critically addresses these processes, analysing how AI redefines authority, work and social justice, and generates new strategies of resistance and solidarity, promoting a reformulation of worker power and the very meaning of organization in the 21st century.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Intel·ligència artificial i dilemes ideològics en el treball: contradiccions, tensions i desafiaments en la societat digital
This line of research addresses the impact of AI on labour structures and the ideological frameworks that support them. Automation and algorithms generate tensions between efficiency and precarious employment, innovation and loss of autonomy, meritocracy and surveillance. AI redefines notions of work, value and control, challenging the ethical principles of digital capitalism. These processes create contradictions between the promise of technological progress and the reproduction of socioeconomic inequalities, as well as the dehumanization of certain production processes. This line of research focuses on understanding how technocratic discourses legitimize or challenge these transformations, revealing the ideological disputes that shape workers' perceptions in the algorithmic age.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Estudis sobre diversitat i desigualtat
The present proposal invites PhD candidates interested in exploring the multiple dimensions and interrelations of diversity and inequality - including the processes of visibility and invisibility, inclusion and social exclusion - and how they are shaped in the contemporary dynamics in three main àreas: education, communication and urbanism. Candidates are invited to explore, among other topics:
- Discursive and visual representations of difference and diversity.
- Gender and communication.
- Emerging literacies and social inclusion.
- Critical pedagogy and inclusiveness.
- Urban spaces, equality and representation.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Comunicació i salut mental
Within our doctoral programme, we pursue a wide range of research into the multifaceted relationship between communication and mental health across various media. Doctoral candidates will have the opportunity to explore the impact of different communication media (traditional media, digital communication, advertising and influencers) on individuals' mental well-being. This research area also includes an examination of how mental health issues are portrayed and addressed in different media, with the aim of uncovering the intricate mechanisms and potential causal links between communication patterns across different platforms and mental health outcomes. Doctoral students will be able to employ a range of methodologies and interdisciplinary approaches to gain a comprehensive understanding of this critical intersection and contribute to the growing body of knowledge in the field of communication and mental health.
Investigador
- Dr Manel Jiménez-Morales
manel.jimenez@uoc.edu
- Dr Mireia Montaña Blasco
mmontanabl@uoc.edu
- Dr Marta Lopera Marmol
mloperama@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Inclusió digital en cultura, patrimoni i museus
The line of research focuses on the digital inclusion of people with disabilities in access to museums, heritage and cultural sites. Methodological approaches can vary from ethnographic, qualitative studies to action research through cultural practices.
Canvis socials, polítics i econòmics
The development and consolidation of the network society have changed, and continue to transform, many aspects of our societies involving the interaction of key social, political and economic trends with hyper-digitalization processes.
The main focus in the social arena is on global issues, such as the datafication of everyday life, poverty, socio-economic development and the shift towards ageing populations. This is followed by the study of eHealth-related uses and practices by the public and healthcare professionals. In the political arena, the matters addressed include the impact on governance at various levels ranging from local to global issues, and their interaction with the matters traditionally forming the subject of study in political systems. This covers, firstly, concepts such as technopolitics, democratic innovation and digital democracy, including various forms of participation, deliberation and citizen sourcing fostered by online platforms; and secondly, the evolution of online social movements. The first main area of the economic field examines the sharing economy, the feminist economy and the economy for the common good, and their relationships with social innovation and the sharing economy. The second main area examines co-creation and innovation policies in emerging areas, as well as the conflicts and mobilizations linked to the regulation of socio-economic innovations.
Finally, the methodology area involves a critical reflection on the methodological innovations associated with datafication as regards both the implementation policies they entail and their governance, which are equivalent to concepts such as data justice. Furthermore, traditional quantitative and qualitative techniques will be supplemented by big data analysis and social network analysis methods.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Pràctiques digitals en edats avançades
This proposal aims to theorize how older individuals enact, negotiate and resist digital devices and services – ranging from smartphones and social media platforms to newer AI-driven tools and creative agents – and how these practices are shaped by, and in turn shape, age-related stereotypes and digital ageism. Building on the theoretical strands of critical gerontology, digital sociology and STS (science and technology studies), the study examines how normative assumptions about ageing (for example, older people as technophobic, passive or ‘late adopters’) influence access, use and meaning-making in digital contexts, and how older users themselves navigate, challenge or reproduce these stereotypes. The project seeks to elucidate the complex interplay between generational imaginaries, algorithmic design, everyday lifeworlds and emerging AI modalities. By doing so, the research contributes to understanding how digital inclusion in later life is more than a matter of access or skills; it is embedded in cultural repertoires and power relations, and mediated by evolving techno-social infrastructures.
Investigador
mfernandezar@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Edatisme de dades i datació de la vellesa: exploració de la política de l’edat, les dades i la inclusió digital
The aim is to analyse how data systems and algorithmic infrastructures reproduce, reinforce or resist age-based inequalities in contemporary digital societies. Building on the framework of the Aging in Data project (https://agingindata.ca/), it investigates data ageism – the processes through which older adults are rendered visible, invisible or misrepresented within data collection, categorization, and algorithmic decision-making. The study situates data ageism as both a structural and symbolic phenomenon, where older age becomes encoded through data practices and sociotechnical imaginaries that privilege certain life stages and digital competences. Combining critical data studies, digital sociology and ageing studies, the project analyses how age operates across datasets, platforms and policy narratives, and how older adults themselves understand, experience, and negotiate being datafied. The research contributes to re-conceptualizing digital inclusion by shifting the focus from access and skills to the political and ethical dimensions of datafication. Ultimately, it aims to expand the field of ageing studies by theorizing how age and data intersect as central categories of inequality and representation in the algorithmic age.
Investigador
mfernandezar@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Reticències sobre la intel·ligència artificial
The topic of this research is the emerging global rebellion against the oppression of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the dominant AI paradigm, with its practices, myths and discourses. It is based on the shared experiences of how AI affects society and how users struggle to negotiate their agency on algorithmic platforms, which could eventually turn into collective algorithmic agency actions and impact the development of technologies.
Resistance to AI often questions the ethical implications of AI systems, the control of power and social equity. It can operate within or against the system and could include social movements, legal struggles, algorithmic audits, or reverse engineering techniques, among other strategies.
Investigador
arosalescl@uoc.edu
jlinareslanzman@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Opressió i intel·ligència artificial generativa
AI generated 15 trillion images in its first year, a feat that took photographers 150 years to achieve. The impact on society has not yet been fully appreciated.
Particularly worrying are AI biases. These reinforce stereotypes and perpetuate discriminatory practices in terms of race, gender or age, among others. Mainly, because generative AI models fail to capture the diversity and complexity of our society and certain discourses are prioritised over others.
This research line aims to study the different forms of production, consumption, appropriation and regulation of generative AI technologies in relation to different forms of discrimination and exclusion.
Investigador
arosalescl@uoc.edu
jlinareslanzman@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Deliberació i partits polítics
The aim of this research line is to analyse how political parties, as important institutions of representative democracy, promote and structure political debate and deliberation within and around themselves. We will examine the contribution of political parties to the democratic system of deliberation, taking into account both its internal dimensions (i.e. intra-party deliberation through digital platforms and face-to-face conventions and assemblies) and external dimensions (social media debates) in relation to the public sphere. We are also interested in party reform and would like to promote party transformation towards effective processes and mechanisms for participation and deliberation. The methodology will be quantitative and qualitative (interviews, focus groups), including computational techniques such as machine learning and network analysis. Theoretical and normative studies are also welcome.
Investigador
rborge@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Plataformes participatives: abast, èxit i avaluació
Participatory platforms are now widely used around the world to carry out participatory processes, especially participatory budgeting. The aim of this research line is to collect data from the platforms' collective API or by means of another big data collection process and analyse the factors that may influence the adoption and success of participatory budgeting through platforms in Catalonia, Spain and the world. Dependent variables could be the number of people registered, the number of participants, processes, or suggestions and comments from citizens by municipality and country. Explanatory variables could be characteristics of municipalities and countries. We would also like to measure citizens' satisfaction with participatory budgeting on platforms and determine how this affects their political legitimacy and trust.
Investigador
rborge@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Tecnopolítica i el futur de la democràcia
This line looks at the various ways in which technologies (especially digital technologies) and politics shape each other today, and what are the alternative futures for democracy as a result. The line moves from foundational problems in political theory and philosophy of technology up to specific movements such as Black Lives Matter or projects of networked democracy such as Decidim.org, which we co-founded; more broadly, it covers processes ranging from the platformization and datafication of social movements, the public sphere, political parties and States to the construction and sociotechnical governance of data and digital infrastructures. It carries on an interdiscilpinary analysis (involving both descriptive and normative perspectives, and combining qualitative and quantitative methods, from ethnography to big data analysis) of digital politics today, including its conditions (e.g., platforms), phenomena (e.g., fake news, multitudinous identities), and regimes (e.g., authoritarianism, democracy).
Investigador
acallejalo@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Complexitat, estabilitat i canvi en les societats digitals
We live in digital societies that have grown extremely complex, composed of interconnected, multi-layered and multi-scalar systems and assemblages. With this in mind, how are we to think of their structures and dynamics? What are the general forms of construction and conflict in these societies? What role do dimensions such as technology and politics play, and how are these dimensions themselves structured, stabilized or transformed? This research line aims to conceptually and empirically explore a systemic theory of digital societies, connecting different traditions in philosophy, sociology, political science, political economy, science and technology studies, and complexity sciences.
Investigador
acallejalo@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Humanitat i tecnologia: repensar la condició humana al segle XXI
This research line digs into rival narratives on the relationship between humanity and technology. The first, transhumanism, has argued that we should use technology to modify our biological, cognitive and social makeup to become more than human. More recently, technological humanism has stressed the reverse need to humanize technology, introducing humanist ethics and values into it. Both views are rooted in modern humanism, which usually places the human being as the measure, if not also the foundation and ultimate goal, of reality. As a response, forms of cultural posthumanism have proliferated as a constellation of positions that criticize the humanist vision of humans and their relationship with technologies, other living beings and reality itself. This research line draws, firstly, on the history of ideas and culture, and, secondly, on a critique coming from political economy. The aim is to explore some of the conceptual nuances of these narratives as well as their social, economic, political and ecological conditions and impacts.
Investigador
acallejalo@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Transport sostenible i intel·ligent
Transport planning and policy is undergoing significant changes in the context of climate change, digital transformation, increasing congestion, remote working and changing consumption patterns. We are looking for candidates who are interested in analysing the changes in air, sea and land transport systems for people and goods and their socioeconomic impacts.
Investigador
ealvarezp@uoc.edu
psuau@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Lideratge ètic i gènere
Aviation is facing significant challenges in terms of climate change, environmental reputation, new patterns of regional and international mobility, and technology developments. We are looking for candidates that would like to analyse the different sustainability dimensions of aviation, which include economic, environmental and social aspects.
Investigador
ncuguero@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Sostenibilitat en l’aviació
Culture diversity and ethical values in organizations remain a significant challenge for both small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations. We are looking for candidates that would like to explore societal changes related to work practices, and analyse new practices in talent management and technology solutions that focus on cultures that place ethics at the centre.
Investigador
psuau@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Teoria política i tecnologia
This research line emphasizes theoretical questions on how contemporary processes of change such as those derived from technology and other global trends affect our understanding of classical questions addressed in the field of political theory, such as democracy, freedom and equality.
Investigador
iserranoba@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Disseny i monitoratge de la IA per a la democràcia
The aim of this research line is to investigate how AI systems are designed and used for political decision-making by citizens in electoral, participatory and deliberative processes, and the future potential in this area. The "democratic" functions of AI could include information gathering and processing, moderation, consensus building or voting recommendation systems. The tools to be used can be derived from generative AI or be chatbots, visualization elements, etc.
Investigador
rborge@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Anàlisi de l’impacte de la intel·ligència artificial en l’accés a la informació política
The aim of this research line is to analyse the impact of artificial intelligence models, such as recommender systems and large language models, on access to political information, particularly during election campaigns.
Investigador
rborge@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Estudis crítics de dades i intel·ligència artificial (IA)
Theoretical and empirical research on:
Investigador
ssuarezgon@uoc.edu
mfernandezar@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Persistència dels efectes de les epidèmies a l’Espanya dels segles XIX i XX
The aim is to shed light on the intersection between epidemics, socio-economic inequality and demographic behaviours, using innovative analytical methodologies based on artificial intelligence.
Investigador
jpujadasmo@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Economia social, intercanvi d’aliments i digitalització
This research line explores food systems, especially those involving agroecology, and focuses on collective collaboration within the social or social and solidarity economy. It includes analysis of digitally based innovations and collaborative sharing dynamics related to food sovereignty, considering both ecosystems of practice and public policy perspectives.
Investigador
ricardespelt@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Ruralitats contemporànies i transicions globals
This research line seeks to address questions regarding how contemporary global-local processes affect the configuration and functionality of rural spaces and communities today. We welcome projects aiming to contribute with knowledge and methodological advancements in the understanding of contemporary ruralities on an international scale.
Investigador
smoralespe@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Imaginaris ecosocials i futurs sociomaterials en construcció
This line of research explores how eco-social futures take shape both materially, in infrastructures, practices and everyday routines, and as circulating imaginaries in policy, media and culture. We welcome PhD proposals that trace latent futures already in the making and relate them with eco-social imaginaries to identify convergences, tensions and translations across scales and time horizons. Preferred approaches include infrastructural ethnography, analysis of policies, discourse and visual analysis, and mixed digital-qualitative methods, as well as ethnographies. Possible domains include energy transition and housing, water and coastal adaptation, mobility and logistics, agroecology and circularity, data and AI infrastructures, and, above all, care.
Investigador
ncantom@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca