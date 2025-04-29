About Hubbik
The space where innovative ideas and entrepreneurial projects come true.
Mission
The main aim of Hubbik is to promote entrepreneurship, open innovation, support for knowledge transfer of results, and cooperation between the entire UOC community (students, alumni, teaching staff, collaborators and management staff of the UOC and associated companies).
To stimulate innovative, entrepreneurial and knowledge transfer projects proposed by any agent in the UOC community, we promote Hubbik, a collaborative ecosystem based on coordination of the University's resources and services, with the support of a network of external collaborators from the area of entrepreneurship and innovation who can provide complementary services.