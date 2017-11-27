Invitation to the presentation of OPENeHEALTH Parkinson

OPENeHEALTH Parkinson is an open innovation programme organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Research Institute and GMV Innovating Solutions. The aim of the programme is to develop a tech solution to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson's through collaboration with UOC students and other stakeholders: an app to help people with Parkinson's improve their mobility, state of mind and treatment.

The open innovation programme was divided into four phases:

Patients, medical professionals and academic experts worked together to identify areas for improvement. They came up with and developed ideas on an online collaboration platform. They developed prototypes for the four best ideas. With technical support from the OPENeHEALTH Parkinson programme, the best prototype was developed further to create a beta version of the app to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's.

The closing ceremony for OPENeHEALTH Parkinson was held at the Sant Pau Art Nouveau Site on 27 November. The beta version of the app was presented, the challenges faced explained and an overview given of the four phases of innovation. There was also a photo exhibition displaying some of the programme's most interesting aspects. The ceremony was attended by members of the Catalan association for Parkinson's disease as well as people who participated in the OPENeHEALTH Parkinson programme.