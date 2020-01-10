Campus
#SpinUOC 2020



10/1/20·17:00H Asset
  • Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm, Carrer del Rosselló, 515 , 08025 Barcelona

This year's #SpinUOC looks to broaden the horizons of entrepreneurship.

Do you want to broaden yours?

Would you like to take part in a UOC entrepreneurial project? Do you study or have you studied at the University and do you want to make your business plan come true? On 1 October you’ll be able to hear first-hand about eight projects with lots of potential at the UOC's 8th annual entrepreneurship event, SpinUOC. From 7.00 pm, the stage at the former Estrella Damm Brewery in Barcelona (Carrer del Rosselló, 515) will be the venue for the protagonists ─ students, graduates and workers at the UOC ─ to talk about their projects in an innovative way. 

A panel of experts has selected eight initiatives for their innovative nature, potential and social impact. The project promoters will creatively and briefly explain their proposals, with just five minutes per presentation.

  • 19:00 - 19:10
    Welcome

    Josep A. Planell, President of the UOC.

  • 19:10 - 19:55
    Presentations
     
  • 19:55 - 20:10
    Awards

 

 

  • Juan Álvarez, founder of Seed&Click and vice president of the Spanish Association of Business Angels (AEBAN). 

  • Joan Arnedo, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

  • Eduard Bosch, deputy general manager of Finance and Resources at the UOC. 

  • Xavier Jaumejoan, technological business development manager at ACCIÓ. 

  • Maria Mora, director of the Foment del Treball Nacional business creation office. 

  • Pere Duran, director of 4 Years From Now (4YFN).

  • Mireia Riera, director of the UOC Knowledge Transfer and Research Support Office (OSRT). 

  • Enric Serradell, director of MBA programmes at the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business. 

  • Germán Talón, UOC Alumni representative.

  • Mark Topping, project manager of Ramon Molinas Foundation.

  • A representative designated by Caixa Capital Risc.

SpinUOC is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, the Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now and Seed&Click. This event is co-funded by the UOC’s Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

When

01/10/2020 19:00

Address

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Carrer del Rosselló, 515
08025 Barcelona

